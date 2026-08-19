Brian Schottenheimer Left Disappointed as Cowboys Star Is Thrown Out of Practice Again After Brawl Against Saints

Chaos engulfed the joint practice session between the Dallas Cowboys and the New Orleans Saints as multiple fights broke out. Tensions remained high between both sides as they sparred occasionally, and one fight saw edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku taken out of practice after landing a punch. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer was not at all happy.

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“I was disappointed in the work today because I didn’t think we got enough good work,” Schottenheimer said about the overall practice session. “I thought there were too many bodies on the ground and it just felt sloppy to me. So it’s what it is.”

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The notable fights included Ezeiruaku punching Saints’ Erik McCoy, which put him on the sideline for the second time this offseason. The other one saw Saints rookie Brock Rechsteiner and the Cowboys’ Caelen Carson engage in a nasty fight, sparking a brawl. Rechsteiner, who is also the son of WWE icon Scott Steiner, threw Dallas safety Jalen Thompson to the ground. Dak Prescott also seemed visibly unhappy.

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“Not the way we like to do business,” Schottenheimer said. “Gotta be better. But I gotta look at the film. We’re certainly not gonna take s— from anybody. But, again, it was chippy on both sides.

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“Like I said, I want our guys to play on the edge without going over the edge. One guy seems like he might have thrown a punch, that’s why he left practice.

“Donovan is a very bright young man. He understands that he can’t hurt the football team. Unfortunately for him, there’s two officiating crews that know he lost his composure. But it’s part of a growth mindset for him, we’ve got to get him better.”

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Schottenheimer also added that he and New Orleans head coach Kellen Moore thought to cancel the practice, but they chose to continue. According to insider Jon Machota, seven or eight fights might have transpired during the day. Moore said he was “too busy” playing referee.

This year, it is expected Ezeiruaku will be one of the starters leading the pass-rush attack for the Cowboys, in the wake of Micah Parsons’ absence. It is not a good look for the Year 2 defensive end to have been flagged twice for his on-field behavior. Earlier, he had punched offensive tackle Terence Steele.

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NFL teams use joint practices as a competitive measuring stick. But for the Cowboys, the last session served as a reminder of the importance of discipline. For now, Ezeiraku will face another disciplinary conversation. The young pass rusher must quickly learn to channel his aggression effectively, or risk hurting his team when the regular season begins.

The Cowboys and Saints will play each other on August 28 for Week 2 of the preseason. Dallas’ defense looked promising against the Seahawks in the last game, so there is a lot at stake for Schottenheimer.