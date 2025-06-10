Brian Schottenheimer Puts Dak Prescott on Notice With 1-Word Ultimatum With Important Message on Micah Parsons

As the draft dust settles and practice fields stir back to life, many familiar faces are missing from training camps. Though league rules demand attendance and threaten hefty fines, several athletes have chosen to skip voluntary OTAs as contract negotiations intensify behind closed doors. Among them is the 26-year-old linebacker Micah Parsons, who remained notably absent while contract details are hammered out. In contrast, others fought their way back. Dak Prescott, returning from a hamstring injury, made his way back to the field and joined Cowboys OTAs, showing off his mobility as a signal of resolve to others.

Dak Prescott entered 2024 with high hopes after a promising 2023 season. But injuries cut his campaign short after just eight games. Despite that setback, the coaching staff continues to back him. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer made that clear when asked about the most important offensive stat for evaluating Prescott. In a post shared by Calvin Watkins on X, Schottenheimer gave a one-word answer that carried weight: “Wins.”

Meanwhile, linebacker Micah Parsons, a 2023 Pro Bowler, has also been under the spotlight. He missed early offseason workouts, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer voiced trust in the process. He told Parsons earlier, “This thing is going to get worked out.” The confidence was there. And now, it seems like that patience is starting to pay off.

In a recent update from ESPN’s Todd Archer on X, the coach stressed the value of full participation. The post began, “No. 1, to have everybody here, perfect attendance is a good thing.” Schottenheimer continued by backing Parsons, saying, “But he’s doing the things he’s supposed to do in terms of he’s training, he’s prepping, he’s been in and he’s been out and nobody is more excited than Micah about what we’re building here and he’s excited to be back in the building doing it.” The team sees him as locked in, even if he took a different route to get there.

Brian Schottenheimer has also hinted that Parsons is slowly heading towards a mentorship role in the organisation, as many new faces have been added in the locker room.