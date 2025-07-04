Brian Schottenheimer Receives Trevon Diggs Injury Update After Requesting Cowboys Greats’ Help

“Stay focused king,” dropping this message with a black heart, Trevon Diggs gave a random caption to one of his Instagram posts. But was it random? Uh….probably not! Because the man who was hit with an injury last year, on the same knee in which he suffered a torn ACL the year prior, is staying focused in the offseason.

It’s not every day you see a $97 million cornerback running routes against a college kid on Instagram. Especially not when he’s recovering from a brutal hit. But Trevon Diggs isn’t exactly the type to stick to the script, is he? Instead of posting workout clips from a private gym with mood lighting and slow-motion edits like a typical sidelined NFL player, he’s out here on the field, lining up against a college star.

The fans were zoomed in, looking for signs of a brace, a limp, any hint of hesitation, but what they saw might’ve said more than any press conference ever could. Diggs looked smooth. Confident. Like a guy not just rehabbing, but making a statement. And with the Cowboys heading into a prove-it year, this is big. So, if you’re scrolling Instagram and catch Trevon Diggs lining up across from Florida State’s Elijah Moore, don’t do an AI check; it’s very real.

This is a guy deep in rehab mode after his second knee injury. He won some races and he lost some. He caught a couple of interceptions and lost some. But what is the real takeaway? He’s confident. And every rep you see in the shared video? It means something. He’s out here to prove that he’s ready. And he needs that comeback more than anyone else.

Because last year? Total roller coaster. It started with a torn ACL in a practice drill back in September 2023. Just like that, his season was over. He made it back in 2024, but the comeback didn’t go quite as planned. He played 11 games. Solid, yes. But not full-strength. He put up 42 tackles (35 solo), defended 11 passes, and picked off 2. And he did all that while pushing through ankle tweaks, calf strain, and that lingering, persistent trouble in his knee.

Week 1 against Cleveland, Diggs came out with a spark, grabbed an interception in his first game back. Looked sharp. Confident. Almost like himself again. Then the injury gods decided to strike him down. This time, it was a cartilage issue in the same knee. By December, the Cowboys shut him down for the year. What followed was a season-ending surgery. Tough break. But to clear the runway for 2025? This was the right decision.

Looking ahead, the Cowboys are being cautious, and for good reason. Stephen Jones already said Trevon probably won’t be back until camp. Maybe even a few weeks into preseason. He opened camp on the PUP list, so he’s technically sidelined for now. But let’s be real, seeing him out there chasing Elijah Moore in 1-on-1s? That says a lot more than a status update ever could.

And his contract? It adds a whole other layer to the comeback story. Diggs signed a five-year, $97 million extension back in July 2023. $42.3 million guaranteed. But here’s the thing: his $9 million base salary for 2025 becomes fully guaranteed early in the season. So if you’re Dallas, you’re not just hoping he gets back, you need to justify that investment. And by the looks of it? It may be justified.

But Diggs is not the only key to unlock the Cowboys’ 2025 season. Coach Brian Schottenheimer is pulling out some ideas to help the team.

HC is trying to boost Trevon Diggs and the rest of the players

Brian Schottenheimer isn’t just banking on Diggs’ rehab tape and team meetings to light that fire up. He’s bringing in legends. Who has he called in? Icons. Michael Irvin, Bob Lilly, Randy White, and Dat Nguyen to let them tell their stories. Super Bowl rings. Grit. What does it really mean to wear the star?

It’s not just for show. It’s about connecting the past glory to the present potential. The 2025 squad has talent, but Schottenheimer clearly wants them to feel the weight and pride that comes with this jersey. Hence, he is bringing some of those decorated players to give advice to the current generation of Cowboys as part of “Legends Day.” He explained why this matters. “I think the more those guys are around, the more we see their Super Bowl rings, which they wear very proudly. I think that’s great for our guys because that’s why we do it. We don’t hide from that,” he said.

This isn’t nostalgia, it’s about setting a tone. For someone like Trevon Diggs, grinding through another rehab with a $9 million base salary hanging in the balance, it’s a reminder of what’s at stake. And why it’s worth it. Hearing those old-school, almost war stories, it connects today’s Cowboys to what built the brand.

And after the 2024 campaign? This is very much needed. A 7-10 record. A Wild Card exit. And a defence that flat-out collapsed when it mattered. They gave up 355.24 yards per game, the worst in the franchise’s history. That’s not a typo. It was bad. Hence, the HC added, “We wanted them to kind of see our energy and our juice, the way we like to operate. They paved the way for the guys that sit in those chairs today.” It’s clear why.

Seeing those legends with their rings might just bring back the hunger Dallas has been missing for so long now. But if there is someone who isn’t missing that hunger, it’s Trevon Diggs. And with him on full speed, the Cowboys have a lot to be hopeful for in 2025.