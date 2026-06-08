Brian Schottenheimer Spotted Attending DeMarvion Overshown’s Wedding After Cowboys Star’s OTA Absence

DeMarvion Overshown missed the team’s voluntary offseason sessions as he prepared for his wedding to Alexis Babino, whom he married on Saturday. The celebrations even drew the presence of head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who made a memorable appearance at the special occasion.

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The wedding took place in Tyler, Texas, where Cowboys players and coaches joined the celebrations.

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“A brand new man,” Overshown said when asked about his marriage, per CBS 19 in Texas. “I already feel like I’m times 10 aura.”

Schottenheimer’s attendance first came to light when Cowboys reporter Clarence Hill Jr. shared a photo from the wedding on X. Overshown later posted several pictures from the celebration on Instagram.

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The Cowboys coach certainly turned heads when he showed up to the wedding dressed in full cowboy attire.

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Instead of hosting the wedding in a major city, the couple chose to celebrate in Tyler, where friends, family, teammates, and coaches gathered for the occasion.

“When you’ve gone through the blood, sweat, and tears with guys, and they show up to moments like this, it means the world,” he said.

Overshown was selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. However, injuries kept him sidelined for his entire rookie season. He bounced back in 2024 and appeared in 13 games, emerging as a key contributor on defense with 90 total tackles.

After suffering a significant setback near the end of the 2024 season, Overshown was limited to just six appearances in 2025. Despite the reduced playing time, he still recorded 28 total tackles during the campaign. He credited his wife for helping him navigate what can be said as one of the toughest periods of his career after suffering tears to his ACL, MCL, and PCL during the 2024 season.

“You wake up from a surgery like that, your mental state is not as well,” Overshown said. “But she was the one to calm me down. She was the one to make sure I got home and make sure I was eating and taking care of myself.”

This major personal milestone comes at a pivotal time for Overshown, who is preparing to enter a crucial season in his career with the Cowboys.

Overshown enters a crucial season for the Cowboys and his career

For the first time in years, Overshown is entering an offseason fully healthy. This is a really meaningful moment for him, as his short stint with the Cowboys has been marred with consistent career-derailing injuries amidst clear flashes of potential and a high level of play. This is not lost on the hard-hitting defender.

“So the fact that I get to go through the full offseason as a healthy man and coming into training camp healthy, I feel like people ain’t seen my best yet.” Overshown recently said. “So I know it’s going to be one of my best years.”

And Overshown has overcome quite a bit in his career already. He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn ACL, and then in 2024, he suffered another significant knee injury. He tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL. As a result, he has appeared in only 19 regular-season games through his first three NFL seasons.

But he’s also clearly shown the Cowboys and the NFL world what he is capable of. During the same 2024 season, Overshown flashed tremendous promise and production. He recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, four pass breakups, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception returned for a touchdown.

Schottenheimer himself acknowledged that he holds Overshown in high regard and has high hopes and expectations for him.

“I hope it’s big,” coach Brian Schottenheimer said to reporters. “We all know the impact he can have. The type of young man he is and the way that he prepares and works. I love his play style; I love his leadership. And I think … having a full offseason is something that should have him very excited because of the potential and the talent and the drive and work ethic and all of those things. I think he’s made of the right stuff.”

Overshown also enters the last year of his rookie contract in 2026. So if he stays healthy and puts together the season he’s capable of, he can expect a big payday next offseason. Now that would be a great way to celebrate your first year of marriage.