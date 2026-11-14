Brian Schottenheimer Urged to Take Disciplinary Action Against DeMarvion Overshown Before 49ers-Cowboys Game

DeMarvion Overshown did not even play last Sunday, and he still managed to cost the Cowboys 15 yards. Now a longtime Cowboys insider wants to know if Dallas will do anything about it.

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“If [Brian] Schottenheimer’s #Cowboys take discipline seriously? Overshown does not start on Sunday against the #49ers,” Mike Fisher wrote on X.

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The 49ers come to AT&T Stadium on Sunday, and the Cowboys linebacker is trying to get back on the field. Here is how he ended up at the center of a discipline debate.

Overshown was inactive for the Week 9 Colts game with hamstring and back injuries. But he ran onto the field in street clothes to celebrate a fourth-quarter fumble recovery. That drew an unnecessary unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the Cowboys, adding to an already eventful game for the team; Dallas was flagged a whopping 14 times!

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Referee Clay Martin explained the flag after the play.

“We had a nonuniformed player in blue sweats and a stocking cap come onto the field to celebrate,” Martin said.

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Overshown said he never realized he was breaking a rule.

“Honestly, I really didn’t know the rules,” Overshown said. He also said he apologized right after the game and called the moment “a lesson learned.” He wasn’t expecting a penalty, particularly because he thought it was hardly causing trouble. It wasn’t until Dee Winters told Overshown that he couldn’t be on the field that he knew.

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“It’s not an indictment on Schotty. It’s on me as a player. I own it.”

Head coach Schottenheimer did not hide his feelings, either.

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“Totally unacceptable, and it won’t happen again,” he said, adding that he spoke to Overshown. No fine or other formal punishment has been reported for the linebacker as of now.

A stern talk is one thing, but a seat on the bench is a message the whole locker room would notice. Dak Prescott also had his thoughts on the issue.

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“I spoke my mind, and I think I don’t think I’ve ever been short or shy in a moment when it’s you know truly, truly bothered me,” he said. “And yeah, that was just a big play…the turnover happened and a flag comes out, and, yeah, it’s just like we did some great stuff here; let’s not minimize it.”

There is a second chapter here. Ahead of that Colts game, the NFL handed Overshown a punishment. He was fined $9,528 for use of his helmet on Cardinals running back Bam Knight, who was ruled out with a concussion.

No flag was thrown on the play. Overshown reportedly led with his shoulder, but his helmet made contact with Knight’s, and the league’s fine came after the fact.

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As for Sunday, Schottenheimer said Overshown was expected back at practice this week, with the hope that he can be active against the 49ers. Whether he starts is still to be seen. Even team owner Jerry Jones had his doubts about Overshown not knowing about the rule.

“I don’t think that (Overshown didn’t know),” he told 105.3 The Fan. “I think that he’s been involved in football at Texas and he’s been involved here, and he knows that at every level a non-participant can’t run out on the field.”

Overshown is currently playing his third season in the NFL. Even though this particular incident might have been a first for him, it’s well-known that an inactive player cannot enter the field during the game.

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The Cowboys are 4-5 and face a 7-1 San Francisco team that is already among the best in the league. All eyes will be on Schottenheimer and Overshown, as the image of the team is now being questioned.