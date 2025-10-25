Brian Schottenheimer Warns Cowboys of Bo Nix While Highlighting Key Threats

The Dallas Cowboys find themselves sitting at 3-3-1, holding onto second place in the NFC East. They’ve been a walking contradiction with one of the best offenses in the league and arguably the worst defense in the league. And with a showdown against the Denver Broncos lined up in Week 8, the Cowboys’ head coach Brian Schottenheimer knows what’s coming for his defense with Bo Nix at the center for the Broncos.

“Well, the first thing I’m going to say about Bo is, obviously, he makes me feel old because I actually, when I was at Florida, his dad was the quarterback at Auburn,” he said. “But, yeah, I think it’s something like six fourth-quarter comebacks and a young career. Can move around. Has some really good weapons. A very, very talented young quarterback.”

Crazy to think that back in Week 2, no one would’ve pegged Dallas’ defense as needing to worry about Bo Nix. But here we are. After a sluggish start, the Broncos’ QB has clearly found his footing. Through seven games, he’s thrown for 1,556 yards, 11 touchdowns, and four interceptions. Not bad for a second-year quarterback.

Sure, that loss to the Chargers made people raise their eyebrows. He only managed 153 yards and one touchdown, completing just 56% of his passes on 25 attempts. It wasn’t pretty, and it made people question whether Bo Nix really is the man to lead Denver’s offense.

Well, here we are now. They’re riding a four-game win streak, and Nix has been at the center of it all. Nix has passed for at least 233 yards in three of these last four games. And at home, he has averaged 260.3 passing yards compared to 193.8 on the road.

Unfortunately for Dallas, its defense ranks dead last in total yards allowed per game (401.6). And now they’re running into a red-hot Denver offense that’s clicking on every level. Bo Nix is the headline, sure, but Schottenheimer knows he’s not the only name worth worrying about.

Brian Schottenheimer highlights Broncos’ threats

This Broncos team isn’t hype up as much as it should be. Sean Payton’s roster has all the potential in the world to compete for the Lombardi, and Brian Schottenheimer knows that their offense stretches far beyond Bo Nix. There’s a lot more to be worried about for the Dallas head coach.

“Has some really good weapons. Courtland Sutton. Evan Engram. But again, I think that this thing starts with the running game. And part of what you noticed last week against the Giants, as they clawed back to find the victory, was using Bo to run the football some. So good carryover for us coming off the Washington game with Jaden Daniels,” he said.

Sutton has been pretty reliable for Nix so far. He’s racked up 33 receptions from 50 targets this season, finding the end zone three times. Tight end Evan Engram has been solid, too, accounting for 22 receptions and a touchdown. But everything seems to start with the running game for the Broncos.

And their comeback win against the Giants is Exhibit A. JK Dobbins racked up 81 yards and moved up to seventh in the NFL in total rushing yards. The Broncos gashed New York for 142 rushing yards on just 24 carries. That’s nearly six yards per rush. And for a Cowboys team that allows 141 rushing yards per game, there is reason to be worried.

