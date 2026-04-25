Brian Schottenheimer’s Two-Role Plan For Cowboys’ Michigan Draft Pick Revealed: Report

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Brian Schottenheimer entered the 2026 NFL Draft to answer most of their defensive questions. Armed with two first-round picks, they selected safety Caleb Downs at No. 11. Likewise, the subsequent picks included edge rushers Malachi Lawrence at No. 23 and Jaishawn Barham at No. 92, both of which were defensive selections. But with one of those rookies, Schottenheimer reportedly has a unique plan.

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“Brian Schottenheimer said that Jaishawn Barham will start as an off-ball linebacker with the versatility to be deployed as an off-the-edge rusher,” Cowboys Insider Nick Harris wrote on X.

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Barham is one of the standout prospects who can play two roles. During his collegiate career, the 22-year-old has played as both an edge rusher and a linebacker. From 2022 to 2023, Barham represented Maryland and started 23 games as a linebacker.

As a true freshman in 2022, he earned Freshman All-American honors. Not just that, Barham also led all Big Ten freshmen in tackles (58) while playing almost exclusively off the ball.

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In 2024, Barham was transferred to Michigan. He started all 13 games at off-ball linebacker, finishing second on the team with 66 tackles. However, in his final year, the transition to an edge rusher came into action. As a senior, Barham started 11 games in this new hybrid role, where he recorded 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

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Statistics clearly indicate that Barham adds flexibility to the Dallas Cowboys roster. Historically, in the NFL, there have been several examples where a player has donned both off-ball linebacker and off-the-edge rusher positions.

For instance, Micah Parsons of the Green Bay Packers is the modern gold standard for this hybrid role. While Parsons is now primarily an edge rusher, he spent his rookie season (2021) in a hybrid role. He spent time almost equally between rushing off the edge and playing off-ball linebacker. Parsons recorded over 13 sacks in each of his first three seasons while frequently moving across the defensive line to exploit mismatches.

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The 2026 NFL Draft saw a few other options that provided versatility. Like Jaishawn Barham, 5th overall pick in the Draft by the New York Giants, Arvell Reese has been touted for his elite versatility as both an off-ball linebacker and a pass rusher. However, the Cowboys will be glad they were able to pick the Michigan star, as they can now try to improve their roster to compete in the NFC East.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reflects on Brian Schottenheimer’s defensive picks for the 2026 season

It has been 30 years since the Dallas Cowboys reached a Super Bowl final. For the past two seasons, however, the Cowboys have failed to even make the playoffs. The HC Brian Schottenheimer was appointed ahead of the 2025 season with the belief that he could bring much-needed change.

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However, under him, the Cowboys’ defense problems were highlighted. The team reportedly ranked among the bottom three out of the 32 NFL teams. It was certain that the team would make some big changes in the 2026 NFL Draft, which even Jerry Jones was completely in alignment with.

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“We’ve changed this defense…” said Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones. “What you’re seeing going on right now is a product of three or four or five years or maybe more that we just haven’t been able to ultimately get where we’re trying to go and be a contender. It’s going to be different, it’s going to be fresh; we’ve got a lot of great energy here.”

Under new defensive coordinator Christian Parker, the Cowboys have already added safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence, plus trading for LB Dee Winters. Apart from that, they also signed Jaishawn Barham (EDGE/LB) and free agent safety Jalen Thompson, LB Rashan Gary, and CB Cobie Durant to overhaul a unit that struggled in 2025.

As things stand, there’s still room for more additions. Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft is yet to commence. And the Cowboys have four selections (Nos. 112, 114, 137, and 218) to bolster their squad more.