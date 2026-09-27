Brian Schottenheimer’s Wife Gemmi Suddenly Falls Ill After Cowboys Coach Leaves for Ravens Game in Brazil

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer couldn’t be present for his wife, Gemmi, when she needed him the most. She is unfortunately cooped up at home sick, as the flu bug got to her. Gemmi took to social media to share her thoughts and her missing some special people

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“Not my weekend…flat tire to under the weather… I miss you @savannahschottenheimer,” Gemmi Schottenheimer posted on her IG story along with her picture.

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Savannah is Brian and Gemmi’s daughter, who is attending Auburn University. The couple also share a son, but both their children have left the nest.

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys left Dallas on Thursday. Schottenheimer made a bold decision to keep players’ families in the U.S. and make the Brazil trip all about football. Dallas arrived in Brazil with a 1-1 record and wanted the players fully focused on the Ravens. The decision was also influenced by the U.S. travel advisory, which lists Brazil at Level 2, while some areas have a Level 4 “do not travel” warning.

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He even made it clear that playing remained their only focus.

“We’re going to be busy. This is a business trip,” Schottenheimer said. “The meetings and the walkthroughs and the practice that we’ll have [Friday], the trip to the stadium on Saturday, those are all critical parts to what we’re doing so we go into the game feeling prepared.

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“I’m not planning any touristy attractions. My thing is to focus on getting down there. It’s going to be a long trip. We know that. We own that. Got a good plan in place.”

The Cowboys are going to face a very potent offense in the Baltimore Ravens, who have playmakers like Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson, and Derrick Henry. This will be the rebuilt Cowboys’ defense’s first true test.

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Like the Cowboys, the Ravens are also treating this international matchup as pure business. Jackson told the press that the trip was “not to go have fun, to sightsee, or anything like that.”

This is a big game for both teams and the NFL. It will be the league’s first game in Rio de Janeiro, and the first international outing for the Cowboys after 2012, when they played in London.

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However, the game will kick off amid scrutiny over the quality of the field at the host Maracanã Stadium. The field, which is natural grass, was highlighted by soccer club players. Flamengo’s Agustin Rossi complained how “unbelievable” the surface was, and that it reportedly has a lot of bumps.

The NFLPA has also looked into the matter.

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“Based on our experts’ assessment, the field needed better traction and stability,” a statement from NFLPA president JC Tretter read. “They recommended reinforced stitching to help the surface hold together and brought in equipment to reinforce as much of the field as possible before the game. Our experts will remain engaged and continue evaluating conditions through kickoff.”

Brian Schottenheimer has his work cut out for him. Back home, Gemmi will have to battle her flu and catch the game if she is able to.

Gemmi has been a constant pillar of support for the Dallas head coach. Speaking during a January 2025 press conference after becoming Cowboys head coach, Brian opened up about how much Gemmi has helped him.

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“It’s been an incredible journey. Lots of ups, lots of downs,” Schottenheimer said. “You’ve always been by my side. You’re my best friend, and I love you more than you know.”

Unfortunately, the two will remain apart for this high-stakes game. The Dallas Cowboys need this win to firmly establish themselves as a contender this season, after coming up short in the past few seasons.