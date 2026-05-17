Bridesmaid of Dak Prescott’s Estranged Fiancée Deletes Relationship Message After Being Spotted With Cowboys QB

The Dallas Cowboys’ QB, Dak Prescott, found himself back in the spotlight after he was spotted with his estranged fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos’s bridesmaid, Caitlin Rance. While many jumped to conclusions and rumors spread about a budding romance between the two, Rance seemingly set the record straight.

“I think this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone else knows that I am single,” posted Rance on a now-deleted Instagram story on Saturday. However, her deleting the story about her relationship status fueled everyone’s speculation that it was a response to these rumors.

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The controversy stemmed after Prescott and Rance were spotted together at the Pro Bull Riders (PBR) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. On top of that, Page Six reported that eyewitnesses also saw them holding hands, flirting, and acting like a couple. Later, they even left together to attend a nearby concert with a group of friends.

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However, when TMZ Sports reached out to Rance, she immediately handed her phone to Prescott, who was sitting right next to her. Then the Cowboys QB abruptly denied the rumors, stating they are just longtime college friends and there is “nothing going on between them, end of story.”

Notably, Dak Prescott and Caitlin Rance first met and became close friends while attending Mississippi State University. While Prescott was into football, Rance reportedly played volleyball. As such, she has been a part of Prescott’s inner circle for over a decade now. However, when the Cowboys QB started dating Sarah Jane Ramos, he introduced her to Rance.

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Ramos and Rance then built a strong friendship with each other, and she was supposed to be one of Ramos’ bridesmaids for the wedding with Prescott until it was called off. However, the latest reports about Prescott and Rance’s alleged relationship have somehow left a detrimental impact on Ramos, who didn’t shy away from dropping a cryptic dig at them.

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Ramos posted a screenshot on her Instagram Stories listening to Drake’s song “Firm Friends.” This particular track is themed around fractured trust and betrayal by close peers. And she captioned it “Scorpio king,” which many widely interpret as shade directed at Prescott and Rance.

While it remains speculation, if the post was indeed aimed at Prescott, it indicates the current dynamics between Prescott and Ramos.

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Why did Dak Prescott’s relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos deteriorate?

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos first ignited rumors about their relationship in September 2023. During a Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants, Ramos sat in a luxury suite at AT&T Stadium. And later, she herself confirmed their relationship on Instagram by wearing a custom Cowboys leather jacket while hugging Prescott.

Just two months later, Ramos announced her pregnancy with Prescott’s first child. And in February 2024, she gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Margaret Jane Rose. In the same year, the couple also got engaged during a golf outing in October. At that time, there were only happy moments for Prescott and Ramos. Following this, they welcomed their second daughter in May 2025, Aurora Rayne.

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However, almost a year after little Aurora’s birth, in March 2026, things started to worsen. While initially it wasn’t public, later reports surfaced about Prescott and Ramos calling off their engagement just weeks ahead of their scheduled wedding. They were supposed to marry each other in a destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on April 10, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” they wrote in an email sent to wedding guests. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

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But the reason behind this fallout was an incident that took place during a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to the Bahamas with close friends. As per reports, Ramos allegedly caught Prescott sending inappropriate messages to other women. This eventually resulted in the cancellation of their wedding.

However, things didn’t end there. Many reports also linked Prescott to alleged infidelity. However, the NFL star has remained completely silent regarding the allegations against him. But when rumors about his potential relationship with Ramos’s would-be bridesmaid Caitlin Rance surfaced, Prescott bluntly denied.