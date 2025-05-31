Brittany Mahomes Admits to ‘Sad’ Phase as New Mom & Reverts to Old Habits

“Thank the Lord every day for allowing me to become a mom. I love every second of every day that I get to spend with them,” Brittany Mahomes shared. No doubt, she feels incredibly grateful and blessed to be the mother of three adorable little ones – Sterling, Bronze, and Golden Raye. But let’s be real, motherhood isn’t all sunshine and cuddles.

It comes with a ton of responsibility, stress, and overwhelming moments. That’s why so many moms lean on a few helpful tricks to make things a little easier during pregnancy and after. Patrick Mahomes‘ wife is no different. In fact, she recently opened up about one major struggle she faced after giving birth to baby Golden.

On Friday, Brittany Mahomes took to her Instagram story to share that her breastfeeding journey was coming to an end. While the update was a little emotional, she also opened up about something that made the whole process a lot easier – Milk by Mom. The service gave her the freedom to step away from full-time mom duties now and then, and just breathe, live, and enjoy moments for herself.

In the video, Brittany praised the service, saying, “It’s just wild to me that so many people out in the world don’t know about this and haven’t heard about this. It’s like the greatest thing ever and will save you some space in your house and some stress if you do travel a lot and you are breastfeeding.” Even Brittany, back in March, shared something truly relatable, and honestly, it hit home for many moms.

After welcoming baby number three, the 29-year-old shared a proud moment. Brittany Mahomes had pumped and stored a solid stash of breast milk with the help of ‘Milk by Mom’. She gave her the freedom to step away and travel a bit while still caring for her newborn. No doubt, the mom of three was excited, proud, and simply trying to do what was right for both herself and her baby.

Hence, this time around, she gave the service another big thank you. She hopes to help other new moms who might be struggling with the same feeding challenges. But along with that came a bittersweet update. “So I just wanted to share it with you guys again because, unfortunately, I am done breastfeeding. And I’m coming to the end of it. Yeah, so all the emotions, but I did want to share it with you guys.” Yes! It’s the end of a chapter. And maybe the last one, as Brittany and the Kansas City Chiefs‘ QB had earlier said they only planned for three kids.

Still, through it all, she’s grateful. Milk by Mom truly helped. And she made sure to recommend it one last time: “As a mom it has made my life a lot easier and they’re great. So they make it very easy on you. And it’s just the greatest thing ever. So I wanted to remind you guys one more time about them.” Now that nursing is behind her, Brittany Mahomes is diving back into her old routine-fully recharged.

Brittany Mahomes is back to her favorite thing!

Just two months after welcoming baby Golden, Brittany Mahomes jumped right back into her groove. The mom of three wasn’t slowing down one bit, as in March, she took to Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek at her first cardio session since pregnancy. From the stair climber, she wrote, “Entering my kinda cardio era again.” That wasn’t just a workout, it was a statement.

Since that time, Patrick Mahomes’ wife was ready to chase her goals while juggling life as a busy mom and boss. And now, she’s back at it again, dropping another intense workout story, proving she’s not stopping anytime soon.

After opening up about her nursing journey, Brittany Mahomes hopped on Instagram again to share what her body needs now. In the new story, she was seen working on her glutes with trainer Kirsty Rae, who originally posted the clip. Rae broke it down for all the moms out there.

She explained that “glutes are essential for core stability. When they’re weak, pressure shifts to your pelvic floor, which is already recovering after birth. Rebuilding glute strength supports pelvic stability, reduces stress on the pelvic floor, and improves overall core function. This is a biiiiig step in postpartum recovery.” Those are some wise words from the trainer of a fit mom.

She even gave Brittany a fun shoutout, calling her “SPiiiiiiCY” with some clapping emojis. And let’s be real, Brittany Mahomes’s fans know just how committed she is to staying fit while soaking up all the love from her beautiful family.