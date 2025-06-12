Brittany Mahomes Assigns Blame for Stressful Super Bowl After Deciding on 4th Child With Patrick Mahomes

Brittany Mahomes knows how to balance stress despite juggling multiple roles! It’s not just her role as the wife of the three-time Super Bowl champion, Patrick Mahomes, but her dynamic persona as a businesswoman, former pro athlete, and hands-on mother makes her a fan favorite. She even called herself “very proud” recently for how she handled stocking up on milk for her newborn. As a mom of three, she said it let her live and travel without the usual stress and encouraged other new moms to try it too. But let’s be real, not every kind of stress has a fix. Brittany learned that the hard way this year!

Every KC fan cannot forget the harsh reality of the Super Bowl LIX. Even Brittany, too. The fitness freak balanced game-day stress with parenting duties. However, the Chiefs QB’s wife pulled back the curtain a bit, blaming the stress of the latest Super Bowl not on the score or sacks, but on her kids. Wait…..what?

Yeah, in the recent episode of the WHOOP Podcast, Brittany opened up about what pushed her stress levels to their extreme. And ironically, it wasn’t the game. The episode titled “Brittany Mahomes: The Truth About Pregnancy, Staying Active, And Being An NFL Wife” revealed Brittany’s stance on her stress. WHOOP Founder and CEO Will Ahmed noticed that Brittany’s stress level had declined after having a baby, so he asked her a deeply reflective question. “What do you think was the most stressful day of the year?,” he interrogated.

To which, Brittany responded without hesitation, “I could say Super Bowl for sure.” “You’d be accurate with that,” the host confirmed, before diving into the analytics. According to WHOOP data, Brittany’s average daily high-stress level is just 5%. So, she lives with a relatively calm baseline. But, on Super Bowl Sunday, her stress spiked to 14%, nearly triple her norm.

Brittany was clearly on an emotional and physical overload. And she confirmed every bit of it, “Yes, I did 100% feel that. Three kids to a Super Bowl makes it even more stressful.” So, ironically, what peaked her Super Bowl stress this year was the birth of her third child, Golden Ray Mahomes, on January 12, 2025.

The host, Will Ahmed, however, noted how her Resting Heart Rate dropped 10% and her Heart Rate Variability (HRV) increased by 45% as she prepared to give birth. “Your body was literally preparing for peak performance,” he added. When asked if she had strategies to manage that stress, Brittany’s answer resonates with us all. “Yeah, it is what it is. There’s no getting around that, for sure.”

Even though her stress levels were high on the day of the Super Bowl, and it’s acceptable given Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were just a win short of the “three-peat” while managing her kids, she loved what WHOOP told her on calmer days. “I love when my WHOOP tells me I’m not stressed. It’s the greatest thing in the world. My favorite is my recovery, and when I take naps,” Brittany Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife staunchly believes in the company’s insights, especially the stress monitor and recovery tracking. For context, WHOOP is a membership tailored to folks’ goals and lifestyle. And guess what? Brittany has become a prominent ambassador for WHOOP, the health and performance tracking company. She has also previously appeared in their marketing campaigns, podcast interviews, and behind-the-scenes content.

Back in May 2025, Brittany and Patrick Mahomes also took part in a new WHOOP marketing video in their stylish workout gear, while passing a medicine ball. They did synchronized core exercises, evoking the idea that “Performance isn’t bought. It’s built.” But, for those who are unaware, Mahomes’ association with the WHOOP goes back to 2020, immediately after the QB signed a 10-year contract extension worth over $450 million.

If we recall what else happened during the couple’s campaign with the brand, one past memory comes fresh. Last year, during Brittany’s 2024 WHOOP appearance, she revealed Patrick’s mindset: “He doesn’t listen to critics.” Wow! Now we know why the haters’ voices do not reach his ears.

Apart from all these, as a fitness-oriented mom, Brittany Mahomes also discussed how she brings her kids to the gym regularly. Moreover, she recently weighed in on the idea of having a fourth kid. So, is it on the cards?

Brittany Mahomes opens up about having child No. 4

In the WHOOP interview, Brittany Mahomes joked about how quickly her family has expanded over the past few years. She remarked, “Three kids in how many years? Four. No wasting time. We’re done. I think three is all I need.” Brittany revealed that she is done for now. But let us tell you that wasn’t an absolute statement, as she followed it up with an open-ended remark. “You can never say you’re done… but I think I’m good for now.” Yes! So, that means no. 4 could come in the future.

Even Patrick has shared his thoughts previously on having a fourth child, saying, “I’m good with three for right now.” But, again, it depends on what course their life takes. He also left it open-ended, adding, “We’ll see down the line, maybe. But my goal was always three.”

Anyway, for now, they are sticking with it for a while. Additionally, Mahomes is preparing for his 9th NFL season. The Chiefs are all set to open the 2025 season in Brazil as they will face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 1. So, baby no. 4 will have to wait!