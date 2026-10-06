Brittany Mahomes & More Rally Behind Erin Andrews as She Shares the Story Behind Her Business Empire

In 2019, Erin Andrews saw a gap in the sports apparel market for women and decided something needed to be done about it. Years later, WEAR by Erin Andrews has grown into a multi-sport brand worn by some of the biggest names in the league.

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The brand’s IG account recently posted a reel with the caption, “Ironically, the idea did start with a pen and paper 🫣” and a text overlay that says, “When you decide to start your own sports apparel line because you saw the gap in the market for stylish, affordable apparel for female fans.”

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The Fox Sports broadcaster appeared in the video wearing a beige jacket with NFL lettering across the back. She also used the post to talk about her sports fashion line, WEAR, and its origins.

Andrews launched the company with Constance Schwartz-Morini in 2019. They wanted to give female fans more options beyond traditional team merchandise. According to WEAR’s official website, the brand has since expanded from one league to nearly 200 teams across the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NCAA, NWSL, WNBA, and U.S. Soccer.

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The idea behind launching the brand was born even earlier. During Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, Erin Andrews noticed the lack of fashion-forward team apparel for women and began thinking about a fashion line that could bridge sports fandom and everyday style.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is seemingly a huge fan of the brand and also dropped a comment, “🔥🔥🔥” under the post.

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That support goes beyond social media. Mahomes has even worn WEAR pieces around Chiefs games. Meanwhile, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce’s wife and pop sensation Taylor Swift was also seen wearing the brand on different game day appearances. Swift wore a WEAR tank top while supporting Travis Kelce at Kansas City’s September 20 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Cincinnati Bengals guard Dalton Risner’s wife, Whitney Marie, also made her love for the brand known with her comment, “So good 🔥.”

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Erin’s sports apparel brand has also moved beyond its original NFL focus. WEAR has expanded into multiple leagues and now offers everything from team apparel to accessories and other fan-focused collections. In 2025, Andrews and Schwartz-Morini also partnered with WWE, extending the brand into another major sports-entertainment audience.

That expansion makes Andrews’ latest post more than a look back at how WEAR started. Her original observation about the female fan market has turned into a business with a much wider footprint, while personalities like Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift continue to put the brand in front of NFL audiences.

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Andrews still has her day job covering the league for FOX Sports. Away from the sideline, though, she has built a second connection to football, one that lets fans wear their teams long after the final whistle.