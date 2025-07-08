Brittany Mahomes on Verge of Tears Over Golden Raye After Partying With Patrick Mahomes on 4th of July

Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes, never shies away from sharing her true feelings with friends. The SI Swimsuit model recently opened up about the challenges of her third pregnancy with baby Golden during a WHOOP Podcast. “You know, it was not easier because I have two little ones running around that I have to keep up with. Pregnancy is not my favorite. But I feel like I kind of knew what was coming. So I braced myself a little bit better and just kind of accepted,” the mom of three stated in June. And, once again, her emotional moment caught the public eye just a few days before kicking off the Chiefs’ training camp. But it’s not like what you might be thinking.

Taking to her official IG handle, the former soccer player shared a sweet yet emotional post with her 2nd daughter, Golden. We all know that the three-time Super Bowl MVP and Brittany welcomed the baby on January 12, 2025. Since that moment, new mom Brittany has been “proud” of her baby number 3’s cutest milestones. And, this time, she also could not hold back her tears when she saw her little girl’s adorable action in the grass. She captured the moment and shared it with her 2.1M followers on Instagram.

In the latest video clip, baby Golden sat in her mom’s lap, kicking her tiny feet and legs in the grass. It was really a wholesome yet cutest moment for the NFL SB Champion’s wife, hence she was on the verge of tears with gratification. Even her IG story post caption echoed her sentiments. “Why is this so cute?” she mentioned, adding a teary-eyed emoji.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

However, this did not mark the first time the co-owner of the Kansas City Current, expressed her emotional feelings over a simple moment. Three months ago in March, she exhibited a similar happiness. She gushed with pride over her then 8-week-old girl Golden’s little brag-worthy moments. “My 8-week-old Golden chugged 7oz, and I could not be more proud,” mom Brittany penned in her IG story post caption, adding a laughing emoji. It was really an incredible moment for mom Brittany seeing her little girl drinking a 7oz of milk like a champ.

Well, Brittany Mahomes often keeps sharing cute updates about her other two kids, Sterling and Bronze. Even NFL QB dad frequently expresses his wish to spend more time with his three children. For instance, during an interview, Patrick, 29, revealed his sentiments about spending more time with kids. That too, before attending training camp at Missouri Western State University. “I’ll spend as much time [as I can] with my family. Kind of stay in shape as best as possible and be ready to go whenever we step on that football field in St. Joe,” he said.

Such instances are enough to express the Mahomes couple’s unwavering love and commitment to their children. Indeed, they are fully embracing the role of parents. And hence, Brittany made sure to celebrate the 4th of July with her family and friends, especially with her NFL hubby, Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, celebrate the 4th of July with a bang!

NFL QB and his fitness-freak wife turned many heads with their 4th of July celebration. The NFL’s most buzzing couple celebrated the biggest festival on a boat in Miami with friends. At this moment, Patrick Mahomes left the fans astonished with his off-season abs. On the other hand, Brittany also stole the limelight with her classy yet elegant swimsuit look. On July 6th, Brittany posted a carousel of images, providing fans with an inside look at the sun-filled celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Red, White & Y’all,” Brittany mentioned in her IG post caption, adding multiple emojis. The entire thing was amazing. With the Miami skyline in the background, the pair was spotted standing side by side in their swimsuits on the boat’s deck. As a reference to the patriotic holiday, the mom of three looked gorgeous in her blue short one-piece suit. The beachwear also featured side lacing on the sides, giving a glamorous look. She also carried a white-colored button-down shirt that featured a red and blue star print. And she completed her look by wearing a red-and-white hat that had “1995” text print on it.

However, the fans were equally enthralled by Patrick’s shirtless appearance. The NFL quarterback flaunted his muscular physique in dark blue bathing shorts prior to the start of the 2025 season. With his red shades, he completed his stylish look. In another shot, the NFL star QB was seen kissing his wife on the head. It indeed showcased the couple’s chemistry. Even, Brittany also shared glimpses on her IG story. “Had the best time with my peeps,” she captioned. That was really amazing as the Mahomes had their own kind of holiday!