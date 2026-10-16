Brittany Mahomes Responds to Kylie Kelce’s Praise on Boosting Women’s Sports With 2-Word Message

NFL fans are used to seeing Brittany Mahomes cheering from the stands, but her work in Kansas City extends well beyond football Sundays. This time, it was Kylie Kelce who brought attention to that side of Brittany’s life, praising her efforts to grow women’s sports. Brittany’s response was short, but it made the exchange worth a closer look.

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The moment came after Kylie, the wife of former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce and host of Not Gonna Lie, appeared on Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson’s podcast, IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson. During the conversation, Kylie singled out Brittany’s contribution to women’s sports and soccer in the Kansas City area. Brittany later shared the praise on her Instagram Story, adding a brief message for Kylie.

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“Brittany Mahomes is a great example. What she’s done for women’s sports and women’s soccer in the Kansas City area is so impressive.”

“Thank you!!! 🙏🏼🤍 @kykelce” Brittany responded.

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The exchange put the spotlight on a part of Brittany’s life that can get overshadowed by her connection to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. She is not simply a familiar face at NFL games. Brittany is a former soccer player and a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current, the National Women’s Soccer League club she helped bring to the city. She played collegiate soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler before spending a year playing professionally in Iceland.

Brittany’s involvement in the Current dates back to the club’s establishment in 2020, alongside co-founders Angie and Chris Long. Patrick Mahomes later joined the ownership group in 2022. The club has since opened CPKC Stadium, a venue built specifically for a professional women’s sports team, which helps explain why Kylie singled her out. Her involvement goes beyond owning a team; she has helped give the sport a bigger place in the city.

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Patrick Mahomes joined the ownership group in January 2023, becoming a co-owner alongside his wife and the Longs. He welcomed the opportunity in the club’s announcement, saying:

“I am thankful for the chance to join my wife as part of the Kansas City Current’s ownership team,” Mahomes said. “Brittany and the Longs have done an incredible job building a world-class organization. I am excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.”

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Soccer isn’t Brittany’s only venture outside the NFL spotlight. She became a certified fitness trainer and launched Brittany Lynne Fitness in 2019. The business offers workout programs and fitness merchandise she designs. On her website, she explains that her experience with people at different fitness levels helped her develop programs for them.

Her approach is straightforward, too. As she puts it, the goal is “working hard, staying dedicated, not making excuses, and most of all, no BS!”

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Brittany has also spoken about her respect for the athletes who compete in the league. In a statement reported by the Topeka Capital-Journal.

“I have a true level of appreciation for what these incredible women do on a daily basis,” Brittany said about the team. “We have the greatest fans and community here in KC, and I can’t wait to huddle around this team.”

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The praise also fits the broader conversation about women’s roles in sports. Athletes, coaches, executives, and team owners all contribute to how women’s leagues grow, from building teams and facilities to attracting fans and investment.

Kylie’s shout-out brought Brittany’s work back into the conversation, and there is plenty behind the praise: a fitness brand, a professional women’s soccer club, and a stadium built for the game. Brittany’s “Thank you” may have been brief, but Kylie’s compliment recognised a side of her career that deserves headlines of its own.