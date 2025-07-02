Brittany Mahomes’ Role in $275M Move Draws Attention as Patrick Mahomes Opens Up About Her Career Path

Brittany Mahomes, wife of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is indeed redefining women’s sports. From a collegiate soccer star to a fitness entrepreneur with Brittany Lynne Fitness, her passion for sports is well-known to her fans. Even previously, she clarified her approach towards sports and fitness, adding, “My program consists of hard work, staying dedicated, no excuses, and most importantly, no BS!” But this time, her husband comes up to talk more about Brittany as an entrepreneur.

We all know that as a founding co-owner of the Kansas City Current since 2020, Brittany has leveraged her soccer background and business skills to transform the franchise alongside Patrick Mahomes. Now, as the KC Current’s valuation skyrockets to $275 million in just five years, no one is as proud of her as her husband, who regards her as the major motivation behind his investment.

In an exclusive conversation on Sidekicks Conversations hosted by T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert, Patrick Mahomes opened up about Brittany’s vision, as she is a key investor in sports alongside him. He revealed that Brittany wanted to play soccer in Kansas City, and that the mom of three is the major reason behind bringing the KC Current back to Kansas City after the team moved to Utah. Mahomes continued, “She started investing in these women and now they’re one of the best teams in the NWSL and they built their first women’s specific stadium and women’s specific facility,” beaming with pride.

This stadium, built specifically for women’s sports, made history in 2024 as the first women-only sports venue in the U.S. Patrick Mahomes had officially joined the ownership group in 2023, teaming up with his wife in the endeavor. After all, we are well aware of Chiefs QB Mahomes’ love for sports. And, it is not just limited to football.

Reflecting on it during the interview, he added, “I love sports in general. Like football to me was my third sport when I was growing up. I didn’t start playing football until I was in junior high, and I didn’t play quarterback until halfway through my junior year of high school.” Mahomes’ first two sports were baseball and basketball. He was a standout pitcher, throwing a 93–95 mph fastball and attracting MLB scouts. He was even selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 37th round of the 2014 MLB draft. But he didn’t choose to sign. Not just this, he was also a varsity basketball player.

Thus, whenever he was in Kansas City, he “obviously was drawn to the Royals.” He continues, “And so investing in the Royals was really cool, and to see them having success now and the growth of their franchise has been fun.” But, the real catchpoint for him was to see his wife, Brittany Mahomes, playing soccer.

A soccer player at the University of Texas at Tyler, Brittany played 74 games. She scored 31 goals and gained attention for her natural ability. After college, Brittany signed with UMF Afturelding/Fram in Iceland for a short professional stint. In Iceland, Brittany played just five games, scoring two goals as she helped her team clinch the championship trophy. Now, she helps her own team to win games.

Brittany Mahomes: A businesswoman with purpose

Under Brittany’s leadership, the Kansas City Current’s valuation has soared from $75 million in 2024 to $275 million in 2025. A 266% increase, as reported by Forbes. Patrick credited Brittany with the franchise’s success: “Usually if you invest in good people, good things happen,” he said. He continued, “I’m excited to join another championship-caliber club as it continues to make history.” The KC Current is now the top-earning team in the NWSL, with an annual revenue of $36 million. It has surpassed Angel City FC by a slim margin.

Today, Brittany Mahomes is not just the wife of an NFL star. She is an entrepreneur with a business portfolio that includes fitness, wellness, and now professional sports ownership. As of 2025, her net worth is estimated at $15 million. By investing in the Kansas City Current, Brittany is contributing significantly to gender equality in sports. “As an athlete myself… there’s been a bunch of passion, talent, and grit that exists in women’s sports. Being able to spotlight this… has just been a dream come true,” Brittany Mahomes said in her role as a female sports executive.

Besides her business ventures, Brittany also appeared in the 2023 Netflix documentary “Quarterback.” She has also graced the 2024 Swimsuit Rookie cover for SI. All in all, the superstar mommy, Brittany Mahomes, has built a remarkable career in multiple fields.