Brittany Mahomes Sends a Heartfelt 2-Word Message After FOX Reporter Erin Andrews’ Gesture

Football season is here, and football wives might be busy planning out their gameday outfits. Brittany Mahomes already has her plans sorted, thanks to FOX Sportscaster and fashion entrepreneur Erin Andrews. The latter sent over a wonderful gift, which Mahomes appreciated.

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“Thank you,” Brittany wrote, sharing a picture of the haul on her Instagram story. Brittany also tagged Andrews along with her brand, WEAR, which not only makes products for NFL teams but also includes products for leagues and sports like MLB, NHL, NCAA, US Soccer, WWE, WNBA, and the NBA. She has been running the brand since 2019.

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Andrews, who has been a close friend of Brittany over the years, was quick to repost the Instagram story posted by Brittany, writing, “♥️♥️♥️♥️U!!”

Brittany was gifted with Chiefs’ tees, hoodies, tanks, windbreakers, jackets, and accessories as well.

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Brittany’s friendship with Andrew dates back a long time, and she has endorsed Andrews’ brand previously at gamedays. Last year, too, she thanked the FOX reporter for sending over some merch.

Andrews has also been on the receiving end of such gifts from Brittany. The latter sent Andrews a gameday bundle from Divi, a Dallas-based hair care company, of which Brittany is a brand ambassador. Andrews appreciated the gesture, thanking her online.

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Brittany Mahomes wasn’t the only recipient of Chiefs-inspired gear from Erin Andrews. Now that Taylor Swift is also part of the Chiefs wives’ crew, she was also seen wearing a top from Andrews’ brand at the Indianapolis Colts game in Week 2. It was sold out by the company soon after.

Swift also wore WEAR apparel in the Super Bowl game last year, creating what Andrews regards as one of the biggest moments for the brand, per Entrepreneur. The Grammy-winning artist has been supporting Andrews’ brand ever since she started dating Kelce.

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Erin Andrews joined hands with Constance Schwartz-Morini to create the brand after noticing a gap in fashionable fan apparel for women. Now, WEAR has grown so big that her husband, former NHL star Jarret Stoll, also wanted her to make some apparel for men and kids.

Fans can expect Brittany Mahomes to sport some of Andrews’ gifts at the Chiefs’ next game vs. the Miami Dolphins. Even though it is not a given that Swift will be attending, now that she has tied the knot with Kelce, she might also come down to cheer for her husband in WEAR apparel.

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It sure seems to be an exciting matchup, given the groove the Chiefs are in at the moment.