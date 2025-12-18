Brittany Mahomes Shares Huge Medical Update After Patrick Mahomes’ Son’s Allergy Scare

Essentials Inside The Story Patrick Mahomes' son has a severe peanut allergy.

Brittany Mahomes shares a breakthrough in the medical field.

What was Brittany's scariest moment as a parent?

For any parent, a child’s health scare is a terrifying ordeal, but for Brittany and Patrick Mahomes, a recent breakthrough in medical science could finally bring peace of mind after their son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon’s dangerous encounter with a food allergy.

Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, shared a post from @foodallergy’s official Instagram account. It was a major advancement in medical science to help children with a peanut allergy.

“DBV Technologies has announced positive topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE clinical trial evaluating the investigational VIASKIN® Peanut patch in children ages 4–7 living with peanut allergy,” the post caption said.

It was back in August 2023 when Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, first learned something was wrong with their son, Bronze. They later opened up about the scary moment while sharing their experience to raise awareness about food allergies.

Brittany explained that they were slowly testing foods, as many parents do. One day, they added a very small amount of nut powder to Bronze’s bottle. About 30 minutes later, Bronze became unusually fussy and uncomfortable. Brittany said she could tell something was off right away. When she went to change his diaper, she noticed hives and red welts spreading across his body.

They did not wait and took him straight to the emergency room. Brittany described it as one of the most stressful moments she has ever experienced as a parent, and Patrick shared how helpless it felt watching his son go through that.

Brittany Mahomes has been deeply involved with the cause for a long time now. In 2023, she joined forces with the plant-based beverage brand OWYN to provide a donation worth six figures to FARE, an organization dedicated to food allergy awareness. According to the QB’s wife, the effort is meant to help the tens of millions of people across the U.S. who live with food allergies or intolerances.

When Brittany Mahomes opened up about the “scariest experience” in her parenting journey

Back in 2024, Brittany Mahomes openly spoke about one of the scariest moments in her parenting journey when her son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was hospitalized after a severe allergic reaction to peanuts.

“I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life,” Brittany said, as reported by E! Online. “I have an infant and a toddler, both who have severe food allergies, and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child. Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

The recent Phase 3 VITESSE study showed that almost half of treated children achieved meaningful desensitization compared with a much smaller percentage in the placebo group. Following the positive update, the company now plans to submit for FDA approval in 2026. This patch could become one of the first non-invasive options for reducing severe reactions in young kids if approved, offering hope to families facing similar challenges.