Brittany Mahomes Shares Obsession With Bills QB’s Wife’s as Baker Mayfield’s Partner Sends Message for Gift

The Chiefs–Bills rivalry burns hot on the gridiron, but off the field? The lines get blurrier. NFL WAGs have a knack for building bridges where players build battle lines. And no one does this better than Brittany Mahomes. Between her advocacy work and nutrition brand partnerships, the Chiefs’ first lady keeps serving up surprises that have little to do with football and everything to do with real connections. This week proved no different. While Arrowhead and Highmark Stadium fans trade barbs, Mahomes was busy showing love across franchise lines.

A protein shake obsession here, some social media camaraderie there – the kind of casual interactions that remind us these women live in a world beyond end zones. The Chiefs-Bills rivalry might be football’s fiercest – until Brittany Mahomes and Paige Loren start gushing about protein shakes on Instagram. Bills QB Shane Buechele‘s wife Paige couldn’t contain her excitement about a PR box from OWYN, tagging Brittany with: “I’m so excited about this PR box because one, it’s from my girlfriend and two, I actually introduced her to these protein shakes… Brittany loves these, they genuinely taste so good!” Brittany promptly reposted with a simple “I love you” and a smiling emoji.

But this friendship goes deeper than snack endorsements. Brittany’s partnership with OWYN (Only What You Need) hits close to home – her son, Bronze, battles severe peanut allergies. Together, they’re making waves beyond the grocery aisle with a $100K matching donation to FARE (Food Allergy Research & Education). “I’m proud to partner with OWYN,” Brittany said in the December 2023 announcement. “This cause is near to my heart… improving the lives of 33 million Americans with food allergies.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

While their husbands might clash on Sundays, these NFL women are teaming up where it matters. Turning nutrition into advocacy, and rivalries into real connections. The playcall? Protein shakes with purpose, and offseason bonding that scores more points than any touchdown.

Just when you thought Brittany’s off-field networking couldn’t get more wholesome, another NFL power wife entered the chat this week. While protein shakes and food allergy advocacy are one thing, the Chiefs’ first lady has another trick up her sleeve. One that involves surprising a certain Buccaneers QB’s better half with some unexpected love.

Brittany Mahomes’ thoughtful WAG connections

Turns out, Brittany Mahomes operates on a simple philosophy: why let NFL rivalries get in the way of a good friendship? Fresh off bonding with Bills QB Shane Buechele’s wife over protein shakes, the Chiefs’ first lady turned her attention south to Tampa Bay, where Baker Mayfield’s wife Emily was about to get a delivery that proved offseason alliances trump on-field competition any day.

The PR box that landed on Emily’s doorstep was peak Brittany—thoughtful, functional, and dripping with “I get you” energy. Three OWYN Double Shot Protein Coffee Shakes. “A serious game changer for kick-starting my morning workouts or making it through the day as a busy mom,” read Brittany’s typed note, a Target gift card (because every mom’s secret weapon), and a sleek tumbler that screamed hydrate or die-drate.

Emily’s unboxing video, set to Sammy Wilk’s Mrs Perfect with a “Getting me right” caption and yellow heart, wasn’t just an influencer move; it was a nod to the unspoken WAG code. What makes this more than just VIP swag? Context. Brittany didn’t just throw together a care package. She extended the same mission that drove her $100K FARE donation with OWYN last December. Empowering women who juggle the NFL spotlight with real-life demands. For Emily, a 34-year-old who’s navigated everything from draft-day nerves to Tampa Bay’s brutal humidity, that Target card wasn’t just plastic. It was a lifeline.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Their Instagram rapport tells the rest of the story. Comments sprinkled with fire emojis, workout wins cheered publicly, mom hacks traded like state secrets. In a league where husbands collide on Sundays, these women built a playbook of their own. Protein shakes as peace offerings, gift cards as goodwill gestures, and a friendship that proves offseason connections outlast any fourth-quarter lead.

The lesson? While Patrick and Baker scheme blitzes on the field, their wives are running a different kind of offense. One where wellness wins and allyship gets delivered in a box.