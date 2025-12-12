Brittany Mahomes Takes a Drastic Step on Social Media After Patrick Mahomes’ $3.2M Announcement Away From Chiefs

While Patrick Mahomes was celebrating a major off-field milestone for his foundation, his wife, Brittany, quietly made a noticeable move on social media, one that immediately caught the attention of Chiefs fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brittany Mahomes turned off all comments on her latest Instagram post after sharing her matchday fit for the Houston Texans game. The post came with a simple two-emoji caption: “✨💛”.

It’s not the first time an NFL star’s family has had to navigate public blowback online during a messy stretch. Back in 2020, Golden Tate’s wife even went viral for calling out his usage on social media before deleting it, another reminder that when teams struggle, the online heat rarely stays on the players alone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing stood out because it came during a rough stretch for Kansas City, with the Chiefs sitting at 6–7 and their playoff hopes slipping into “need-everything-to-go-right” territory.

Brittany still acknowledged the foundation moment by liking the 15 and the Mahomes post celebrating Volunteer for 15. The initiative, run in partnership with Youth Volunteer Corps, encourages youth ages 11–18 to commit 15 hours of service in their communities.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA AFC Championship-Buffalo Bills at Kansas City Chiefs Jan 26, 2025 Kansas City, MO, USA Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship gameagainst the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kansas City GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium MO USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20250126_mcd_su5_29

The post made by the 15 and Mahomies Foundation also highlighted the efforts of a special contributor, who was part of the programme.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A special shoutout to Luke, our Most Spirited Volunteer, whose energy and dedication truly embody the heart of this program,” the caption of the post said. “Huge thank you to every young person who stepped up to serve with @youthvolunteercorps.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That “Most Spirited Volunteer” nod matters because it’s the kind of small recognition the program is designed to spotlight not just hours logged, but the attitude behind showing up and serving.

Off the field, Brittany has consistently boosted Mahomes’ charity work while on the field, the noise around Kansas City has only gotten louder.

Now, shifting focus to football, the 2025-26 season has been a disappointment for Patrick Mahomes as his Kansas City Chiefs are on the verge of being eliminated from the playoffs. Those concerns intensified after Mahomes appeared to tweak his knee during the loss against the Texans. Hence, ahead of the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Chiefs’ QB1 issued an update on his injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats playoff probability model entering Week 15, the Chiefs sit around 10% to make the postseason, and a loss would drop them to under 1%.

Patrick Mahomes shares an update on his knee injury

Against the Houston Texans, Patrick Mahomes was spotted applying a heating pad to his left knee. This injury had an impact on the Chiefs’ QB1 as he recorded only 160 yards with zero TDs and three interceptions. Mahomes had been on the injury report heading into the Week 15 matchup, a noon kickoff at Arrowhead against the Los Angeles Chargers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The good news for Kansas City: the Chiefs’ official Week 15 injury report lists Mahomes (knee) as a full participant in practice.

Addressing this injury, the 30-year-old issued a clarification during his appearance on 96.5 The Fan.

“I feel like I’ve played a football season,” Mahomes told host Carrington Harrison. “You know, everybody’s kind of banged up and has his things here and there, but I’ll be ready to go, and I’m excited to get back out there on the football field and try to do whatever I can to get back in a better mindset of winning.” With the Chiefs fighting to keep the season alive, everything around the team, even off-field social media moves, is getting magnified in real time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now with the season on the line, the Kansas City Chiefs will hope to get their star quarterback fully fit against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers come in at 9–4, so this isn’t just a get-right spot; it’s a straight-up survival game for Kansas City’s playoff chase.