Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, is a co-owner of the Kansas City Current. According to her, this weekend’s match against the Washington Spirit is “huge.” The Spirit are partly owned by Magic Johnson, so the game also puts two well-known ownership groups on opposite sides. Mahomes has shared her thoughts ahead of kickoff, and her comments show why the result matters to the club.

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“This is huge for this organization and for Kansas City in general, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it, and I’m really excited for these girls,” Brittany Mahomes said. “Kansas City is our home. Patrick and I, you know, have been here for a while, and we really care about this city, and we care about this community, and I love soccer.”

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That final arrives on Saturday, November 21, when the Current face the Washington Spirit for the 2026 NWSL Championship. Kickoff is at 8 p.m. EST at Audi Field, which D.C. United calls home.

More than 20,000 fans are expected, and CBS will broadcast it. Washington gets the “home team” label, though Kansas City hasn’t had much luck at this ground.

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The Current are 1-3-0 there overall and lost 0-4 on their last visit.

Right now, though, momentum is on their side. They arrive on a seven-game winning streak, with their last loss coming back in late September, and they are chasing a first title. On the other hand, the Spirit want a second championship after finishing as runner-up two years in a row, according to Washington Spirit’s official website.

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Washington earned its spot the hard way. Last weekend, the Spirit came from behind to beat Utah Royals FC 2-1 in the semifinal at Audi Field.

They had entered the playoffs as the third overall seed after going 17-9-4 for 55 points. Trinity Rodman leads the team with 14 of their 49 goals. At home in the postseason, the Spirit have been tough to beat, going 6-0-2 in eight matches. Both draws ended in advancement after penalty shootouts.

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Magic Johnson, one of the Spirit’s owners, is feeling the pull of the moment too.

“I’m just proud to be one of the owners in the NWSL,” Earvin Magic Johnson said. “I’m a winner. I need my 19th championship ring. So if we win on Saturday, it’ll be number 19 for me. And so I’m crossing my fingers.”

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The history between these clubs adds another layer. Washington leads the all-time series 6-5-1 against the KC Current, with an 18-17 goal differential, but every meeting so far has come in the regular season. Saturday will be the first time they face each other in the playoffs, and the stakes could hardly be higher.

Kansas City goes in with plenty of belief from the top, as co-owner Brittany Mahomes is confident in her team.

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“I believe in them with my whole heart,” Mahomes added. “I think the city believes in them. We’re all rallying behind you. To see this organization where it is today and for these women to be playing in the final is huge.”

Saturday night at Audi Field will settle whether Washington gets its second title or Kansas City its first.