Brittany Sends Offseason Request to Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs QB’s 2-Word Message

Brittany Mahomes’ playful side has shown up again! Patrick Mahomes’ wife, who keeps her fans updated with their highly active life, revealed her major decision in a delightful twist that blends leisure with the joys of the NFL offseason. As the offseason wraps up soon, Brittany wants to unwind and enjoy her time with her NFL QB hubby, away from the rigorous schedule of training and game days. After adoring her NFL husband for his role as an incredible dad on Father’s Day, her playful request to the Chiefs‘ QB caught her fans’ attention. But what is it about? Well, it is really exciting.

Taking to her official IG story, former soccer player, Brittany, revealed her expectations. Along with re-sharing the KC Discover’s IG post in her own story, she made a playful request to NFL QB: she wants to spend her days at KC’s new hotspot, the Margaritaville Hotel. “I’m trying to be here everyday?” Patrick Mahomes’s wife wrote in her post caption. She also added an emoji and tagged Margaritaville, @margaritavillehotelkansascity in her post.

Initially, Kansas City Discover shared glimpses of the new KC destination. And, soon after knowing about the opening of the new yet exciting spot in her city, the KC Current co-owner could not hold back her emotions. She expressed her exhilaration about the new adventurous spot, Margaritaville, that will be opening to the public next week.

A post shared by KC Discover (@kansascitydiscovery)

KC Discover shared multiple pictures featuring Margaritaville’s Kansas City location in their IG post. It is really wholesome. Interestingly, for Brittany, the Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City represents an ideal escape. Known for its laid-back vibe and vibrant atmosphere, the new hotel offers an exciting destination for anyone looking to indulge in relaxation and fun.

Besides revealing the inside look of the KC’s newest destination, KC Discover also shared details about the Margaritaville Hotel. “Inside look at Kansas City’s newest destination!! A trip to Kansas City just improved with Margaritaville’s soft opening, offering an exciting atmosphere. It provides something for everyone to enjoy. These are pictures from the new location in Kansas City, Kansas. It opens to the public next week. Margaritaville,” they mentioned in their post. “Stores— Restaurants — Spas —Pools — Arcades + More,” they further mentioned.

The Margaritaville concept is inspired by Jimmy Buffett’s iconic song “Margaritaville” and luxurious lifestyle. It has always been synonymous with tropical paradise and a carefree attitude. With its stunning views, delicious dining options, and multiple activities, it’s no wonder Brittany wishes to be at this venue “everyday.” The hotel features a lavish pool area, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a wide variety of entertainment options, making it a perfect getaway for locals and visitors alike.

The post caption also dropped Margaritaville’s official link and also mentioned the address of KC’s new venue, where Brittany wants to carve out time for herself and prioritize relaxation. “Margaritaville Hotel Kansas City📍1491 N 98th Terrace. Kansas City, Kansas 66111”.

With Kansas City rapidly evolving as a vibrant city filled with entertainment options, not only Brittany, but Patrick Mahomes’s mom, Randi, also could not resist expressing her anticipation for spending time at Margaritaville. Taking to the comment section, she dropped multiple emojis, including two red hearts and one blessing hands emoji. It showcased her elation for Margaritaville, where she can relax and connect with friends and family in a wonderful environment.

Brittany’s desire to spend time at Margaritaville came after she received a heartwarming response from the NFL signal-caller.

Patrick Mahomes gives a heartwarming response to his wife, Brittany

The NFL power couple, known for their close-knit relationship, never shies away from sharing glimpses of their personal life on social media. On the occasion of Father’s Day on Sunday, Brittany Mahomes gave a heartfelt tribute to her husband and the sweet dad of her 3 kids, Sterling, Bronze, and Golden Raye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Taking to her official IG handle, she shared the adorable picture of the NFL MVP dad with his two daughters and one son. And through her post caption, she highlighted Mahomes’ role as a devoted father who puts his family and kids first. “Happy Father’s Day to our rock! The most incredible, loyal most fun dad everrrrrr! The way you love us is unmatched! You never let a day go by without letting these kids know how special they are! We love you,” Mrs. Mahomes mentioned in her post.

Soon after witnessing the Father’s Day post, the NFL SB champ could not hold back his emotions. He expressed his appreciation for her post by re-sharing his wife’s post on his IG story. Not only this, he also took to her post’s comment section to send a short but sweet message.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Love y’all!” Chiefs’ star QB commented. The couple, who have been together since their high school days, never fail to inspire fans with their loving chemistry. Recently, the mom of three also highlighted their presence during a shoot for an Adidas commercial. She shared the short video clip, featuring the dynamic duo working together for the commercial.

“We get better together,” Brittany penned in her post caption, showcasing her love and support for him. Although Patrick Mahomes faces his most uncertain season in a while in 2025, he should be more than able to handle any hardship that arises because he has such a strong support system. Brittany’s latest request is yet another charming example of their playful chemistry.