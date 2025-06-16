Brittany Shares Feelings Against Pregnancy as Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Admits Difficult Times With Golden

There’s something undeniably sweet about watching Brittany Mahomes juggle motherhood in the middle of Arrowhead’s chaos. Whether she’s balancing Sterling on her hip during a post-game celebration or chasing Bronze through the tunnel. Those candid moments, where the glitter of Super Bowl rings meets the messiness of snack time, remind us that even NFL royalty deals with the same parenting whirlwind as the rest of us. That authenticity shone through in her Father’s Day tribute to Patrick Mahomes last weekend, where she gushed over him being “the most fun dad everrrrrr” to their three kids.

But behind those picture-perfect Instagram posts? Brittany’s been quietly rewriting the playbook on what it means to be a mom in the spotlight. And if her recent podcast appearance is any indication, she’s got thoughts on the parts of parenting that never make it to IG. So, what’s the latest from the Mahomes fam? Last week, before sharing those sweet family snapshots, Brittany dropped some truth bombs on the WHOOP Podcast about what pregnancy really feels like when you’re already chasing toddlers.

And it’s not all glow and baby kicks. Between managing Sterling and Bronze’s endless energy and prepping for baby Golden, Brittany admits this chapter hasn’t been her favorite. Opening up about her third pregnancy, the former soccer player kept it real about the challenges of expecting. “You know, it was not easier because I have two little ones running around that I have to keep up with.” She and Patrick welcomed baby Golden in January, just before play-offs. The mom of three didn’t sugarcoat things, adding, “Pregnancy is not my favorite. But I feel like I kind of knew what was coming. So I braced myself a little bit better and just kind of accepted.“

Brittany’s always been pretty open with fans about the real stuff. Whether that’s the late-night feedings with Golden or trying to shield her from prying cameras. But in that Father’s Day post, she finally gave us the moment everyone was waiting for: baby Golden’s big reveal. All smiles snuggled up with Dad.

It’s that mix of keeping it real and celebrating the sweet moments that makes Brittany’s mom’s journey so relatable. One minute she’s talking about the chaos of three kids under four, and the next she’s posting those perfect cuddle pics that make you go ‘aww.’

Brittany Mahomes’ honest take on life with three kids

The mom of three didn’t hold back when comparing pregnancies – because honestly, chasing two toddlers while growing a human is next-level exhaustion. “You know, with Sterling it was like I could lay on the couch and take naps all day and just relax because I didn’t have kids to run around with,” Brittany admitted. “But this one, you know, keeping up with two toddlers was a lot.” Her survival tactic? Sync those nap schedules. “Luckily, they nap at the same time, so Mom napped when they napped every day.”

The WHOOP interview got even realer when Brittany joked about their family’s rapid growth, “Three kids in how many years? Four. No wasting time. We’re done. I think three is all I need.” But – plot twist – she left the door cracked open, adding with a laugh, “You can never say you’re done… but I think I’m good for now.” Sounds familiar? Patrick’s on the same page, having told reporters last year, “I’m good with three for right now… We’ll see down the line, maybe.”

Parenting in the spotlight isn’t for the faint of heart. But Brittany Mahomes is proving you can keep it real while living the NFL life. Between the messy moments she shares and the sweet ones she saves just for family, she’s showing there’s no perfect way to do motherhood – just your way. As Patrick gears up for another high-pressure season, Brittany’s got her full-time job chasing three little ones.

As for baby No. 4, that plan is definitely on hold. But if there’s one thing the Mahomes’ clan has proven? Never say never.