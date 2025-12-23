Brock Purdy Receives Immediate Apology From $500k Richer 49ers WR After MNF Win vs Colts

Essentials Inside The Story Why did a 49ers WR apologize to Brock Purdy?

Brock Purdy led his team to a dominating win against the Colts.

Kendrick Bourne achieved a major milestone.

Kendrick Bourne just received a $500k bonus for crossing 500 receiving yards in the 2025 season. But instead of celebrating, he went on to apologize to his QB Brock Purdy, following their game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The San Francisco 49ers had a dominant performance against the Colts on Monday. Purdy especially had a great night by scoring five touchdowns and completing 25 of 34 passes for 294 yards. At the same time, he also threw an interception, for which Kendrick Bourne took full responsibility.

“Brock’s form was great, five touchdowns,” said Kendrick Bourne after the game, via David Lombardi on X. “The only thing I think about is, I dropped the ball. Hate that! Made him throw an interception. He’s having a perfect game, and we were freaking going back and forth. He’s like no, I could’ve hit you. No, I dropped it. So, our relationship is just dope. Holding ourselves accountable, not trying to blame each other, but I know I can catch up all right now.”

When the interception happened, there were 4:45 minutes left on the clock with the 49ers leading by 41-27. At 2nd-and-11, Brock Purdy threw the ball to Kendrick Bourne standing on the 25-yard line. However, the ball was a little higher than the wide receiver. He jumped, but still the ball slipped out of his hands and fell into Camryn Bynum’s hands, leading to Brock Purdy’s first and only interception of the game.

Fortunately, the interception did not cost them much, as San Francisco won the game comfortably.

While Purdy did throw an interception, it does not tarnish the fact that he is the first QB in 35 years to throw five touchdowns for the 49ers after Joe Montana. Hopefully, the star QB won’t be holding a grudge against the WR, especially after he apologized so earnestly.

Also, Purdy did play a key role in Bourne becoming wealthier by half a million dollars.

Let’s take a deep dive into Kendrick Bourne’s milestone against the Indianapolis Colts

Similar to Brock Purdy, the wide receiver also had an eventful week. Entering Week 16, Kendrick Bourne had 499 receiving yards registered to his name. Based on his contract details, he needed one more yard to receive a bonus of $500,000. He made three receptions for 27 yards, reaching the milestone.

“#49ers WR Kendrick Bourne entered the night needing 1 receiving yard to vest a $500,000 bonus,” wrote Spotrac on X. “He secured that in the first half tonight.”

The holiday season seems to be sorted for Kendrick Bourne!

With the San Francisco 49ers securing a playoff spot, they will play at least three games, including the two regular-season games. So, the WR has a grand chance of reaching 600 receiving yards and receiving another $750,000 as a bonus.

Despite the interception, it was a good night for him, Brock Purdy, and the 49ers.

Next, the 49ers will face the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football. It will be an exciting game as both will be fighting for the top seed in the NFC. Maybe Purdy could repeat his perfect night, but this time, Bourne will catch the pass.