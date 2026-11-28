Bo Nix’s rough outing against the Steelers has drawn a pointed response from a familiar voice in Denver. Broncos legend Mark Schlereth, who has followed the team closely for years, did not hold back in assessing the quarterback’s performance. He did not wait long to say ‘I told you so.’

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“For all you Bo apologists who were angry with me last week… I am currently accepting your apologies!,” Mark Schlereth posted on X.

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Nix completed 22 of 40 passes for 169 yards. He threw no touchdowns, tossed two interceptions, and was sacked three times. His QBR landed at 24.7 and his passer rating at 44.7.

Nix did not dodge it afterward. In his postgame press conference, he owned the result.

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“It’s frustrating, for sure,” Nix said. “I let the team down today, and that’s the last thing I want to do as the quarterback and the leader of the team.”

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This was not a sudden turn for Schlereth, either. A few weeks earlier, the former NFL offensive lineman used “The Stinkin’ Truth Podcast” to go after the Broncos’ offense, and he set aside a full segment for Nix’s struggles.

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“I still look at the Denver Broncos, and I am ready to just go, I relent,” Schlereth said. “I give. I don’t understand it. Because you look at this offense, it’s not just anemic; it’s dreadful for stretches, and there is no rhyme, no reason. Bo Nix, he looks terrible from the pocket.”

He has also been clear about where he thinks the blame belongs. In the past, Schlereth admitted that Nix has been “a major part of the offensive woes” and “a major part of the problem,” adding that the quarterback needed to play better and be held accountable.

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Last week, in an episode on the Broncos’ ceiling, Schlereth spoke on Nix’s past issues regarding getting out of the pocket. He acknowledged that the QB has become a little braver and noted his development, but Nix is yet to pass the test for Schlereth.

“If you look at yourself as a football team, you’re like, ‘Man, we’re 7-2 right now during the toughest part of our schedule, and we have not played well as an offense at all.’ We haven’t run the ball. We haven’t been dynamic in the passing game. Our quarterback really struggled early. He’s gotten better the last three games, but we’ve got all this lack of production from a throwing standpoint, from a running standpoint.”

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The team numbers back up some of that frustration. Denver’s average of 284.7 yards per game ranks 28th among the 32 teams, per ESPN. Most of it comes through the air, with 1,891 net passing yards (189.1 per game), while the ground game has added 956 yards (95.6 per game). Nix’s lack of production in the ground game has also come under scrutiny.

Against Pittsburgh on Friday, however, Nix had been a major disappointment. His struggles in bad weather proved to be a limiting factor, but he also gave away opportunities to the Steelers. On a third-and-15 (!) from Denver’s 19 in the first quarter, Nix lost control of the ball, allowing Pittsburgh to recover it and score a touchdown. He also had a pick-six late in the second quarter, allowing Pittsburgh to be ahead of Denver 24-5 at halftime.

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In only two quarters, Nix was responsible for 14 of Pittsburgh’s points, as pointed out by Predominantly Orange’s Sayre Bedinger.

Head coach Sean Payton, though, made sure Nix was not left to take the heat alone.

“Well, obviously, disappointing loss…it starts with me,” Payton said. “You know, I felt like our prep coming into this week, relative to the schedule, was good. You know, we knew it was going to be a tough challenge coming in here; they played well at home, and I think early on, we gave them opportunities of momentum, and that falls on me.”

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Payton also expressed confidence that his quarterback will recover, saying “he’ll bounce back.” He added, “It’s our job to give him those opportunities to bounce back,” as relayed by Stevens.

Nix’s production has been poorer this season, which is a disappointing reality. He thrived in Sean Payton’s offense for the last two years. The latter giving up playcalling at the start of the season might have a role in Nix’s drop in performance, but Payton is now back as playcaller. The QB doesn’t seem to have found his rhythm back yet.

For now, the Broncos have to move on from a loss that ended their six-game winning streak. Their upcoming matchup with the Miami Dolphins gives Nix a chance to answer the criticism on the field, which is the only place it will really be settled.