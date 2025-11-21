Angry Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Fans Force Broncos Star to Defend Himself Following Bold Request

When does a post-game joke cross the line? For Broncos Cornerback Jahdae Barron, the answer came swiftly. A celebratory jab aimed at the NFL’s most famous couple quickly turned into a defensive scramble after heavy backlash from both Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift‘s fans globally. Naturally, the comments forced the player into taking some action and defending himself on social media.

Sharing a quick post on X, Jahdae Barron tried explaining, “Y’all trolling on my phone,” he wrote. “I’m trying to be a artist, I just want some help.”

Soon after Kansas City‘s defeat, the CB shared several pictures from the game with one of him and Kelce. Alongside the picture, he added:

“Tell Swift put me on a song right now.”

While he may have made a joke, fans didn’t take it lightly. Some criticized the player as they called the comment disrespectful. Eventually, the Broncos’ CB had to take down the post.

The Grammy-winning artist referenced her fiancé in multiple tracks from her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, such as “Wood” and “The Fate of Ophelia.” Many rappers also use athletes’ names in a lot of songs. Perhaps, maybe, that’s why Barron had this bizarre idea.

Whether disrespectful or playful, his comment was arguably a step too far. Though he isn’t the only one to have sparked a major controversy involving the singer. Last year, during the Chiefs’ vs the Saints’ game, NFL analyst Troy Aikman was criticized by fans for saying “The Mrs. likes it” on air after Kelce recorded 70 yards.

Many found the remark belittling the singer, who was in attendance for the game.

Now, the otherwise perfect game on November 17, 2025, saw Barron shut down the veteran TE on a second-and-15 play. The CB found success in his individual matchup, limiting Kelce to just two catches for 14 yards when covering him.

However, the Chiefs’ TE also recorded nine receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown, but he had a few frustrating moments during the game.

Travis Kelce had a rough time in the Chiefs’ loss to the Broncos

Kelce had an impressive start and made an easy catch against Barron. However, the CB was quick as he closed the gap and caught up to him.

Travis was followed by a few more defenders, including defensive back Ja’Quan McMillian, who joined in to bring him down. And it seemed that he was easily frustrated with how things went and got into a heated exchange with the Broncos players. The veteran was seen trash-talking to Barron and McMillian during the game.

The upsetting loss that pushed the Chiefs further back in the playoff race didn’t do well to calm the player. His frustration was evident when he was headed to the locker room after the game and dodged the media.

“If you’re gonna ask about the record, I couldn’t care less about that right now,” he said as the reporters approached him.

Now, the Chiefs are under intense pressure as they prepare for their next showdown against the Indianapolis Colts.