Broncos Announce Major Offensive Signing For Bo Nix & Sean Payton

In 2023, when Sean Payton arrived in Denver, the mandate was simple: stabilize the franchise and build around a sustainable offensive identity. In that year, the franchise has posted three separate winning streaks of at least three games—something that hadn’t happened in nearly a decade. Stability is gradually making a comeback to the Mile High, as seen by a five-game run in 2023 and a four-game run in 2024. Prior to Payton, Denver had not seen consecutive three-game runs in a single season since their 2015 Super Bowl season, nor had they experienced a four-game winning streak since 2016.

And now, under the head coach, the Denver Broncos are continuing to shape a new era following a spring filled with bold moves and draft investments. With QB Bo Nix poised on the offense, Denver has made a key veteran addition to solidify the backfield. Just a few weeks after selecting RJ Harvey in the second round and allowing Javonte Williams to enter free agency, the Broncos signed former Ravens and Chargers running back JK Dobbins to a one-year contract.

The team officially announced on Wednesday: “OFFICIAL: We’ve signed RB J.K. Dobbins. Welcome to #BroncosCountry, @Jkdobbins22!” The 26-year-old finished the previous season with the Chargers with 1,058 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns. Dobbins returned in 2024 to record a career-high 905 running yards and just missed winning Comeback Player of the Year, despite a career marred by injuries. Dobbins brings more than just stats to the Broncos. He’s a seasoned pass blocker, an area of need for Denver after losing Williams. With five other RBs on the roster, including Harvey and Audric Estime, Dobbins won’t need to carry the full load, which could help preserve his health.

A 2020 second-round pick out of Ohio State, JK Dobbins has amassed 2,252 rushing yards, 21 touchdowns, and a 5.2 yards-per-carry average across 37 career games. His presence provides immediate insurance for the Broncos’ offense and gives Bo Nix a reliable veteran behind him as he adjusts to NFL speed. To make room for Dobbins, the Broncos waived long snapper Zach Triner.

And for a signing that could change the shape of Denver’s offense, the Broncos aren’t paying a premium. JK Dobbins inked a one-year deal with $2.065 million fully guaranteed, per Mike Klis of KUSA-TV. The base value of the contract is $2.745 million, with incentives that could push the total to $5.25 million, per NFL Network. That includes up to $2.5 million based on yards from scrimmage and $680,000 in weekly roster bonuses. For a player who generated over 1,000 yards of offense last season and offers elite-level production when healthy, it’s a steal. So, the signing of Dobbins resets the pecking order and upgrades the rotation across the board.

Why JK Dobbins could be the secret weapon in Denver’s offensive rebuild

Dobbins is expected to slot in as RB1b to Harvey’s RB1a, giving Denver a 1-2 punch that blends youth with experience. Harvey may still take the bulk of early-down carries, but Dobbins offers crucial value on passing downs, especially in pass protection. With Javonte Williams gone, the Broncos lost their best pass-blocking back. Enter Dobbins, who immediately fills that void. And let’s be honest: For any quarterback, the best friend isn’t always a star receiver. It’s the guy who picks up the blitz and takes pressure off with a consistent ground game.

Dobbins also brings flexibility. Unlike his years in Baltimore, where he was the focal point, Dobbins won’t need to be the every-down workhorse in Denver. The depth chart behind him is deep, and that may help keep him healthy throughout the season. If Dobbins does miss time, Denver has multiple capable options ready to step in. His long list of injuries suggests it could happen: Knee injury in 2021 and 2022, he tore his Achilles tendon and suffered a MCL sprain in 2024.

There’s also the play-action factor. Payton’s offensive system thrives on deceptive looks, and JK Dobbins’ threat as both a runner and receiver enhances that playbook. With 32 receptions last season and career receiving upside, he can be split out or used in two-back sets to keep defenses guessing. And make no mistake: this is also about culture. Dobbins, known for his work ethic and quiet toughness, brings veteran leadership to a young and developing offense. That kind of locker room presence—especially at a discounted price—makes the signing even more of a win. And if he stays healthy, don’t be surprised if Dobbins ends up being a key reason why Denver turns heads in 2025.