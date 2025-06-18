Broncos Announce Roster Decision as Sean Payton Eyes Boost for Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos are finally trending upward, and Sean Payton is the reason why. After years of struggles, Payton led the team back to the playoffs in 2024 – their first appearance since 2015. Now, the focus is bigger: ending Denver’s long Super Bowl drought. Payton knows it won’t happen overnight, but he’s building a team that can compete. Payton isn’t just filling roster spots; he’s handpicking players who fit his system.

Payton’s still tweaking this Broncos roster, and honestly? His track record says he knows what he’s doing. The latest proof? Denver just scooped up a player who could be a sneaky-good fit. So, who’s got people talking this time? Well, that extra edge might come from Denver’s latest signing—CB Mario Goodrich, fresh off a strong UFL season with the Birmingham Stallions. The Broncos dipped into the spring league again, grabbing a defender who made plays all season – 12 tackles, five pass breakups, and three forced fumbles in just six games.

Goodrich isn’t new to the NFL grind. He bounced around with the Eagles and Giants before shining in the UFL. At Clemson, he was a national champ and All-ACC standout, known for his physical coverage and smart play. Scouts say he’s a natural fit for zone schemes, with the toughness to handle the run and the instincts to disrupt passes.

Now, he’ll battle for snaps in a crowded Broncos secondary. Patrick Surtain II locks down one side, but behind him, the competition is wide open. Goodrich brings experience and a chip on his shoulder – exactly the kind of depth Payton loves. If he catches on, this could be another sneaky-good find for a team stacking talent at every turn.

While Payton’s latest roster move strengthens one side of the ball, there’s another piece to this puzzle. And it all comes back to helping Bo Nix succeed. The Broncos know their young QB needs every advantage possible in his crucial second season.

Sean Payton to build the perfect ecosystem for Nix

The Broncos know Bo Nix’s success isn’t just about his growth—it’s about the guys around him stepping up, too. That pressure’s especially felt in the RB room, where Jaleel McLaughlin enters Year 3 determined to turn promise into production. Coaches love his hustle, and his role expanded last season, but McLaughlin isn’t satisfied. “I’m not taking no downtime,” he told the Denver Post this month, already grinding through offseason workouts with Nix and teammates. His focus? Turning decent gains into game-changers.

Last year’s tape gnaws at him—too many 12-yard plays that should’ve been 60-yard touchdowns. One false step, one bobbled catch, and those moments vanish. His longest run? Just 21 yards. For a team that leaned on Nix’s legs early last season, those missed opportunities sting. Now the competition gets tougher. Sean Payton brought in J.K. Dobbins and drafted RJ Harvey, while Audric Estime and Blake Watson push for snaps. Payton’s made it clear: nobody’s job is safe. “Audric’s going to get opportunities… We’ve seen Jaleel, but don’t try to figure out the club right now,” he warned during minicamp.

McLaughlin gives the new guys their due – calling Harvey ‘very smart‘—but sticks to his grind. He knows Payton’s system and his own game. Dobbins’ injuries could create chances, but McLaughlin’s locked in on the details: clean catches, crisp cuts, and turning good runs into game-changers.

This is what Nix needs most – not just new talent, but guys making the most of every snap. Payton’s crafting an offense where little things win games. For McLaughlin, that’s about being more than an underdog story. At 5’7″, he won’t be the workhorse, but if he turns solid runs into explosive plays, it gives Nix exactly what the play-action game needs. One more reliable weapon could be all it takes for this offense to pop.