Bad News For Sean Payton as 25-Year History May Haunt Broncos In Week 1 Titans Game

“This is a team capable of winning the Super Bowl,” —Sean Payton was brimming with confidence when he said it. However, that was before their opposing quarterback for Week 1 was confirmed. Tennessee Titans’ rookie quarterback Cam Ward. And if history has taught the Denver Broncos one thing, they can’t take it lightly. For more than two decades, the quarterbacks who made their NFL debut against the Broncos weren’t ordinary names. And given Ward’s trajectory and Brian Callahan’s confidence in him, Denver can’t take Week 1 lightly, especially when their defensive line has the pressure to be the league’s “No. 1 defense.” It’s like an old ghost gathering outside the tunnel, ready to test their past.

Since 2000, the Broncos have had a mixed history when it comes to rookie QBs. And right now, with Titans rolling into town with a fresh-faced quarterback under center, it certainly spells “bad news” for Payton. Over these 25 years, the Broncos have held a 15-10 record against rookies. This means they’re only winning 60% of these games, a far cry from guaranteed victory in Week 1. And given their 0-3 season start in 2023 and 0-2 in 2024, the head coach’s confidence in winning the Super Bowl might tremble.

You know, Denver has played quite a few memorable games against a rookie. Wanna guess the name they faced in 2017? Patrick Mahomes. In his debut NFL on December 31st, the three-time Super Bowl champion made quite the impression with a two-touchdown lead in the fourth quarter, leading the Chiefs to a 10-6 feat. And that was just one instance. In 2023, the Broncos faced off against C.J. Stroud in Week 13, who broke off their five-game winning streak. That year, they also saw Aidan O’Connell’s debut, which led to the Raiders’ eight-straight win and two touchdowns. Dorian Thompson-Robinson also debuted against the Broncos, but it ended with his concussion as Denver secured a 29-12 victory.

Last season, they faced off against rookie Spencer Rattler in Week 7, but their defense succeeded in pressuring him relentlessly. They sacked him six times, leading to the rookie being benched mid-game. This may have been a lesson in the high-risk, high-reward nature of facing rookies, but that’s not always the case. So what are their chances against Ward?

Drafted as the first overall pick, he has certainly made an impression in the preseason—even though he hasn’t been bestowed with a touchdown. He concluded the preseason by completing 10-of-19 with 143 yards and a 2-1 record. Although the two victories were against the Falcons and Vikings, Ward charmed the Titans and Callahan with his debut performance against the Bucs, going 5-of-8 passes for 67 yards. The Evaluation? “Cam has definitely earned it,” said the HC. “Those guys have a lot of respect for him. Traditionally, your quarterback tends to be a captain.”

But looks like Payton’s Denver are up for the challenge, as he admitted, “[Titans] They invested in that offensive line, and certainly drafted a really good young quarterback.” If the Broncos have any chance of becoming what the head coach desires, they need to put everything in September. They can’t risk mirroring the past two seasons starts and certainly not depend on ‘taking it slow.’ And looks like they might be on the right track.

Sean Payton’s fast-track strategy key for 2025 Broncos

While talking about the 2025 Broncos game plan, head coach Payton has emphasized that it all depends on acting fast. Whether it’s winning a game or fixing the potholes as soon as they spot them. He admitted that this ‘fast-track’ strategy hasn’t been the core of the team’s game plan previously, but this year, they are different. “Those teams that can accelerate and correct and accelerate … those teams can quickly get going,” said Payton.

For Week 1 against the Ward-led Titans, the head coach has designed the game plan with every player on the starting lineup in mind. And with second-year QB Bo Nix has also adjusted well in the team’s offense. But the key to his winning strategy is the defense, which Payton said will come with many twists. “Each team has a different defensive structure,” he promised. As for the offense, the strategy is to keep moving, not waste games rigidly on a particular technique.

After finding his franchise quarterback last season, which concluded with them clinching a playoff berth, Payton’s focus this offseason has been on the rest of the team. Whether it’s his strategic plans for rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw or evaluating linebackers Alex Singleton and Dre Greenlaw, Payton knows if there’s any chance of him leaving a winning mark in Denver’s history, it could be this season.