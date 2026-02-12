Broncos’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Sean Payton Taking Washington WR in Round 1

Essentials Inside The Story Denver Broncos lack a dominant No. 1 wideout

A broken ankle was all that separated the Denver Broncos from a potential AFC Championship appearance, a painful end that highlighted one key offseason need: surrounding Bo Nix with more elite talent. Following a heartbreaking playoff exit, the pressure is on Sean Payton to find a true difference-maker, and the latest mock draft suggests he has a specific target in mind.

Wide Receiver

Denver locked up Courtland Sutton last summer, but the Broncos need a more dominant No. 1 wideout from the upcoming draft to pair with him and Troy Franklin.

Running Back

Almost everyone slated running back Omarion Hampton to the Broncos in Round 1 last year, yet they pulled a mild surprise by selecting Jahdae Barron, who started five games this past season. J.K. Dobbins played well, but he has not finished a complete season since 2020. RJ Harvey was a terrific second-round pick, but he’s a complementary back.

Tight End

Evan Engram is due a lot of money and is not guaranteed to return next season. Current starter Adam Trautman is not much of an offensive threat. If they bring Engram back, linebacker becomes a position of need.

ROUND 1: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

While Boston may not project as a true No. 1 receiver, he offers the best value who will be available when Denver selects with the 30th pick. He’s a big-bodied pass catcher with reliable hands who will be a sure target for Nix.

ROUND 2: Eli Stowers/TE/Vanderbilt

Stowers is not the Y-tight end I would prefer for Denver, yet with Engram in flux, he’s a terrific pass catcher at the position and the type of player Sean Payton likes on the roster.

ROUND 3: Kaleb Elarms-Orr/LB/TCU

The Broncos need a three-down, off-ball linebacker who has the athleticism to cover running backs and tight ends downfield. No linebacker did that at the Senior Bowl better than Elarms-Orr, who was also a terrific run defender in college.

ROUND 4: Jonah Coleman/RB/Washington

The Broncos own the Saints’ selection at the top of Round 4, the 108th pick, and Coleman is the 109th-ranked player on my board. He’s a bigger back with terrific quickness and the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield.