Billionaire Broncos Owners Invest in MLB Franchise Valued at $1.68 Billion

Essentials Inside The Story Greg Penner and Carrie Penner are expanding their sports footprint

A struggling MLB franchise now finds itself at the center of this shift

Their NFL team faces a different kind of test

The Penner Sports Group, led by Greg Penner and Carrie Penner, is taking another large step in the professional sports industry. The group, which already owns a stake in the Denver Broncos, has now gained nearly an ownership stake in a franchise in MLB, which is a clear indication of an expansion beyond the NFL. This move is the continuation of a wider initiative by the Walton-Penner family after their headline-making acquisition of the Broncos ($4.65 billion purchase) in 2022. It was a deal that transformed the ownership of the NFL at the time, and now it is a basis of their multi-league desires.

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Their most recent investment, which is based on an MLB team worth about $1.68 billion, has an element of size and purpose.

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“Penner Sports Group, part of the Walton-Penner family ownership group that owns the Denver Broncos, will become the largest minority investor in the Rockies with a 40% stake,” according to Front Office Sports.

The Colorado Rockies confirmed the news last Friday, with chairperson and CEO Dick Monfort and owner/general partner Charlie Monfort announcing the deal, which has already been approved by MLB. Furthermore, with a 40% stake, they have become the largest minority stakeholder in the team, according to Forbes.

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“While our focus remains firmly on the Broncos, we look forward to being supportive, long-term partners of the Rockies and Major League Baseball,” the Penners said in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed getting to know the Monforts and are grateful to join Dick and Charlie in the Rockies’ ownership group along with the other partners.”

Reportedly, Dick Monfort and Charlie Monfort will serve their present positions, while Walker Monfort will retain the post of team president. This deal will help the team to pay off any existing debts and improve their facilities at Coors Field.

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“Greg and Carrie have proven that they share the same passion for our region and a strong commitment to compete at the highest level,” Dick Monfort said, per ESPN. “We are thrilled to add them to the Colorado Rockies’ ownership group as we best position this franchise for long-term sustained success.”

On the field, the Rockies have had a tough stretch, with seven straight losing seasons. Last year also saw some of the lowest attendance of fans (16,301) in Coors Field’s history during a homestand.

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In their 34-year history, the franchise has managed to get into the playoffs only five times and once appeared in the World Series, which happened back in 2007.

Bringing in the Penners shows a clear change in the Rockies’ strategy, as it has proven success with Denver sports. After taking over the Broncos in 2022, they invested heavily in facilities and boosted team performance by hiring a new head coach, Sean Payton, in 2023, and drafting Bo Nix in the following year. As a result, the Broncos finally made an appearance in the playoffs in 2024 and then reached the AFC Championship Game the following season. Now, with the draft coming up, the focus shifts to filling key gaps on the roster to keep that momentum going.

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Denver Broncos’ needs in the 2026 NFL draft

The Denver Broncos had an impressive 2025 season, finishing 14-3. They made a strong playoff run but were defeated by the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game, losing to them 10-7.

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The Broncos don’t have a first-round pick this year, with their first selection coming at No. 62 in Round 2. In total, they hold seven picks at 62, 108, 111, 170, 246, 256, and 257.

According to NFL writer Nick Shook, the team’s biggest priority should be at running back.

“I love the Broncos’ roster, which doesn’t include many visible holes, yet I’m a bit concerned with their running back situation.” Shook wrote, “J.K. Dobbins provided a boost but suffered yet another season-ending injury in 2025, and it felt as if they were woefully thin at the position for the rest of the season. Part of that is due to Sean Payton’s apparent unwillingness to use Jaleel McLaughlin, but the position remains their biggest need in my opinion. I’d love it if they snagged a player like Jadarian Price in the second round.”

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Right now, the Broncos’ running back group includes Tyler Badie, J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin, Cody Schrader, and Deuce Vaughn.

Dobbins showed promising performance before his season was cut short. He suffered a Lisfranc injury in Week 10, ending his year early. In the 2025 season, he played 10 games with nine starts, rushing 153 times for 772 yards and four touchdowns.

This draft gives Denver a good chance to build depth at the position. There are several Day 2 and Day 3 options like Jeremiyah Love, Jadarian Price, Mike Washington Jr., Jonah Coleman, Nicholas Singleton, and Emmett Johnson who could either support Badie and McLaughlin or step in as a lead back, especially with Dobbins’ injury history.

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In the end, the Denver Broncos have a clear opportunity in this draft to strengthen their running game and add much-needed depth for the future.