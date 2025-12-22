Bo Nix Accuses Teammates of Slacking After Issuing Sour Statement on Broncos Loss

The Jacksonville Jaguars snapped the Denver Broncos’ 11-game winning streak after handing them a 34-20 loss. A Denver team that had looked so explosive and gritty was nowhere to be seen today, and quarterback Bo Nix was far from happy. He made it clear to the locker room.

“We got hit in the mouth today,” the quarterback said.

He added that the Broncos didn’t fire on all cylinders.

This was also Denver’s first home loss since Oct. 13, 2024, which only added to how jarring it felt. The Broncos have already locked up a playoff spot, but they haven’t wrapped up the AFC West, and the chase for the No. 1 seed just got more complicated.

Nix was pretty productive tonight, but the mistakes cost them big time. He threw for 353 yards, the best game of his young career, and added a touchdown. But that production was mixed in with an interception and a fumble.

First came the fumble. After Bo Nix mishandled an exchange with running back Jaleel McLaughlin, Trevor Lawrence took over and went right back to work. Jacksonville marched down the field for its fifth straight scoring drive, settling for a 26-yard Cam Little field goal that pushed the lead to 34–17 early in the fourth quarter.

Then the interception. Denver was still pushing after cutting the deficit to 34–20. On fourth down from Jacksonville’s 41, Bo Nix locked onto Pat Bryant, but cornerback Jarrian Jones stepped in front and intercepted it midway through the fourth quarter.

Penalties didn’t help, either. Denver committed two major ones on a Jaguars scoring drive earlier in the game. Defensive tackle Malcolm Roach was flagged for landing with his full weight on Trevor Lawrence, and corner Jahdae Barron was called for pass interference in the end zone, a call that drew some debate. Lawrence finished the drive by sneaking in from the 1.

Denver has been one of the most penalized teams in the league, so that part wasn’t shocking. What was unexpected was the defense.

Denver’s shockingly poor red-zone defense

The pass rush showed up. Denver sacked Lawrence thrice and pushed its season total to 63 sacks. But Lawrences still threw for 279 yards, three touchdowns, and didn’t turn it over once. Even more telling, Jacksonville went 4-for-5 in the red zone against what had been the league’s best unit down there.

It was a surprise. Denver entered Week 16 with the top red-zone defense in football, allowing touchdowns on just 38.5 percent of opponent trips inside the 20. On Sunday, that standard disappeared. And the problems weren’t limited to the red zone.

Denver gave up chunk plays early in downs and couldn’t get off the field late. Jaguars converted 8 of 15 third downs, and Lawrence repeatedly found rhythm throws, especially targeting Parker Washington to keep drives alive.

The night got worse as it went along. Inside linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ruled out early in the fourth quarter with a hamstring injury. Then, in the final 30 seconds, wide receiver Pat Bryant took a brutal hit over the middle. He was carted off on a stretcher and a backboard.

There is still a path forward for Denver. Win the next two, and the Broncos take the AFC West and the No. 1 seed. But the margin is gone now. The defense has been their backbone all season, and it has to look like it again