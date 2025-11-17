Bo Nix Begged Sean Payton to Change Plans Against Chiefs as Broncos HC Faces NFL Discipline

The Week 11 game against the Kansas City Chiefs resulted in a big mess for the Denver Broncos. Their 22-19 victory didn’t actually reflect the post-game outcome, as their head coach, Sean Payton, was handed a punishment. Another shocking incident was noted during the second quarter when the quarterback, Bo Nix, was seen “begging” Payton to order a change in tempo.

The social media platform X was abuzz with in-game clips of the Broncos vs. Chiefs’ Week 11 game. During a third down in the second quarter, cameras caught rookie quarterback Bo Nix practically begging head coach Sean Payton to get the third-down play calls in faster. According to CBS’s Tracy Wolfson, Nix urgently pushed for quicker communication after the offensive line told him the pace was hurting their rhythm. “The offensive line came off and said, ‘We need to change the tempo,'” Wolfson quoted.

The moment unfolded as Denver’s offense came off the field amid frustration with the slow tempo. Sean Payton, on the other hand, could also possibly face discipline from the National Football League after a sideline incident. During the third quarter, with a turnover at hand by the Denver Broncos, Payton was standing in the white-lined area of the sideline (a restricted space) and ended up colliding with official Derick Bowers.

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Denver beat reporters documented similar tempo complaints earlier in the season, including Week 4 against the Raiders and Week 7 versus the Texans, where Nix and the offensive line urged Payton to speed up the play-calls.

Payton’s presence there triggered an automatic 15-yard unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty, as sideline personnel are required to stay clear of the white-lined area during live plays. This nullified a major Broncos gain and forced them to start a drive from their own 11-yard line instead of Kansas City’s 32. However, the league is yet to decide whether to impose further punishment, including a potential fine (as seen in the history of coach misconduct cases).

Bo Nix oozes confidence in his team following the Week 11 win

The Kansas City Chiefs might have been leading the division for the past 9 years, but the Broncos don’t seem to be intimidated. After their recent victory at Empower Field, the Broncos’ star quarterback, Bo Nix, stepped forward to offer a dominant verdict. Expressing pride in his team’s performance, the 25-year-old said:

“If you want to be the best, you got to beat the best. And some say, if you’re scared, go to church. We work hard and we’ve put together a great team to win games like tonight and it paid off.”

The words portray immense confidence, and so did Nix’s numbers in the last game. Completing 64.9% of his passes, the 25-year-old threw for 295 yards with a commendable 89.4 rating. The Broncos, as a whole, are now leading the AFC West division. While the Chargers chase them with 7 wins and 4 losses, the Chiefs, the longtime leaders, are trailing behind with just five wins against five losses.