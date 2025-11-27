Bo Nix Breaks Silence on John Elway Comparison After Broncos Coach’s Strong Words

Essentials Inside The Story Bo Nix on early John Elway comparisons

Broncos' DC explains why Nix reminds him of Elway

Denver’s late-game heroics fueling strong playoff push

Quarterback Bo Nix has exceeded expectations this season, leading the Denver Broncos to a league-best 9-2 record. While Nix may not be the favorite for the MVP this year, he has already become a darling in Denver, so much so that the Broncos’ defensive coordinator Vance Joseph compared him to legendary John Elway. But the 25-year-old quarterback quickly shut down that comparison.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That’s quite something coming from a coach like that. I appreciate that statement, but definitely working things behind the scenes that are gonna keep that, put some power to that statement,” Nix said on Wednesday, November 26. “Let’s definitely slow down, compare me to John Elway for now.“

Bo Nix doesn’t want such a comparison to sway him from his mission of taking the team into the playoffs. Obviously, he has to win a lot to register his name next to Elway in the Broncos’ record books. The bare minimum is two Super Bowls. Yet, he displayed courage and skill when the team required him.

ADVERTISEMENT

The best example was their Week 7 game against the New York Giants, when Denver scored 33 points in the 4th quarter and won the game. What sets Nix apart from other QBs in the league is grit and determination when things aren’t going their way. But future Elway?

Elway’s legacy in Denver is not just as a player. Even as a general manager, when the Broncos legend signed Peyton Manning as the franchise QB, the move resulted in a Super Bowl win in 2015.

So, don’t blame Bo Nix when he admits that he has a long way to go before any comparisons to the legend. But for Joseph, who has played with Elway and has been witness to a few QBs in Denver when he was the head coach in 2017-18, believes Nix has those traits to become the next Elway.

ADVERTISEMENT

Broncos DC reveals his reasons behind Bo Nix comparison

Joseph was with the team during those summer practice sessions when Nix made plays. That’s when he saw the spark of greatness in his game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“I’ll say two things about Bo, okay? I think Bo Nix is the Broncos’ future John Elway. He’s gonna be here for a long time. Because he’s built for it,” Joseph said on the Big Al & CJ Show on November 24. “And No. 2 about Bo Nix. On game day, he gonna make a play, right? Because we watch it in practice all summer, all spring. His skill set, he’s gonna make a play eventually.”

This year, they have emerged as the fourth-quarter kings with a 7-1 record in one-score games. The credit obviously goes to the head coach, Sean Payton. But when Elway himself spoke about the comparisons, he gave credit where it was due.

“Sean Payton’s done such a great job. The good thing about Bo, he played 62 college football games. That is huge, right?” Elway said. “It’s proven this year that they’re making the plays when they have to make it.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Bo Nix is carrying Denver on his shoulders for now. But will he be able to deliver the same performance in the postseason? Only time will tell.