Bo Nix Faces Wake-Up Call as Sean Payton Issues Blunt Evaluation at Broncos Camp

For third-year Broncos head coach Sean Payton, “It’s not new at all.” He has seen all the curveballs and training camp throws. As of now, Year 2 rookie Bo Nix is “working his tail off” and leaning on veteran wisdom. The young quarterback, determined to improve, vowed to “do whatever I need to do to get better,” and took a page from history by spending a week with Drew Brees, the man who once carved his name into record books running the same offense. Yet, despite the grind and the guidance, Nix finds himself trailing in the quarterback race. For now, he has faltered not once but twice.

The Denver Broncos were one of the league’s stingiest defenses as defensive coordinator Vance Joseph aptly circled out that, “We have guys … who are doing things right.” That unit only got sharper this offseason, creating a night-and-day difference between now and 2023. Adding linebacker Dre Greenlaw in free agency gave them another high-motor player to unleash. Through the early stages of training camp, the defense has craftily sidelined the offense. They have pressured quarterbacks, created chaos in the pocket, and forced turnovers across every drill. At one point, Sean Payton benched the second-team offense altogether. The defense won both “move the ball” drills to close out practice.

An X post praised standout performances. “Zach Allen and Nik Bonitto are forces of nature. Talanoa Hufanga looked all the way back today,” one post read. The defense deserves all the praise. Hufanga made a leaping play for an interception on Bo Nix, while Pat Surtain II snagged another pick off the QB. Bonitto and the rest of the front wreaked havoc up front, swallowing the pocket and collapsing plays before they could even develop. So, on one hand, the defense appears strong. But on the other hand, these interceptions clearly depict weaknesses of Bo Nix.

In other words, the Broncos’ defense has the potential to become THAT unit in the league, as many players flash potential to repeat last year’s history of Pat Surtain II becoming the NFL Defensive Player of the Year. However, the major concern is, on August 1, the training camp, that unit overwhelmed the Broncos’ offense once again. Bo Nix threw two interceptions. One was a brilliant read and reaction from Hufanga. The second was chalked up simply as “just a bad throw.” It was not the offense’s best day. With this, Nix clearly got a wake-up call from his own team.

Anyway, it is still early in camp. And the hype around Bo Nix is at an all-time high. The pads are barely broken in. But for now, Sean Payton has chosen a favourite.

The verdict of Sean Payton is in!

It is becoming increasingly clear which side of the ball Sean Payton trusts more right now. The defense continues to command every practice. Payton has publicly asked the offense to “clean up,” following another rough showing. NFL officials were present during the session, trying to flag pre-snap penalties. Payton wasn’t thrilled. “I told the players, I said, ‘I don’t want to turn and argue with the official. I’ve yet to see one of those win,’” he said. “I just want to make sure we understand what they saw and why they called it, period.”

Payton’s disappointment with the offensive sloppiness was obvious. The focus was on accountability. “I said, ‘Hey, let’s make sure we’re taking ownership in this,’” Payton told reporters. He pointed to “check-with-me” plays as a specific issue. But overall, he wants the offense, led by rookie Bo Nix, to show more command.

The star of the session was again the defense, especially safety Talanoa Hufanga. His interception had even Payton stunned. “The play, the interception was an RPO,” he explained. “If you really looked at his distance from the throw, I’ll bet it was like eight yards. So to be able to go up and catch that with a crowded look in front of him, I’m anxious to see it on film.”

Now that Hufanga is returning to his form, a huge chunk of expectations falls on him, other than Brandon Jones. The Broncos’ defense looks ready to take another step in 2025. In 2024, Denver allowed the third-fewest points per game at 18.3. They also gave up just 317.1 yards per contest. This group is playing elite. Right now, the offense is just trying to keep up, guided by veteran mentorship.