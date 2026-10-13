“Bo Nix Has Regressed”: Broncos Legend Rips QB’s Struggles as Sean Payton Takes Over Play-Calling Duties

The Denver Broncos are on a 3-2 record as they enter Week 6 of the 2026 season. Their last win against the winless Los Angeles Chargers was pretty ugly (23-17), as the offense converted just 1 of 12 third-down attempts and struggled to move the ball consistently. But the blame is primarily on Bo Nix, who is still struggling to find his form.

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During the recent episode of The OG FB Show, Mark Schlereth revealed that he has been watching the tapes for the Broncos. He noted that earlier, Denver was worried about Davis Webb’s play-calling. And then, they hinted at a better offense when Sean Payton took over the play-calling. But the storyline didn’t change, and the Broncos are still struggling.

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“Bo Nix has regressed to the point where he does not see the field. He is struggling,” Schlereth said. “Their best play was Bo Nix escaping out of the back of the pocket, running to his right and throwing it out of bounds. He must have thrown eight balls out of bounds yesterday, restricting half the field where you have nobody over there and just throwing it out of bounds. They converted their first third down of the day on the first drive. And then they went 0-for-11 the rest of the day on third downs.

“Bo Nix is seriously right now, he is having some issues playing quarterback. And if they don’t rectify it and if they don’t get it fixed, they’re sitting at three-and-two right now, it may be three-and-two as you see the score, or as you see the record, but it may be the ugliest three-and-two offensive football team that I’ve ever witnessed in all my years of playing in the NFL and being an analyst in the NFL. It is ugly right now.”

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In the game against the Chargers, Nix and Co. had a slow start. But they managed to rally 13 points in the fourth quarter for the win. However, the fans were quick to note the poor play by Nix. He completed only 16 out of 27 passes for 123 yards and scored only one touchdown.

Josh Dover, on 104.3 The Fan, explained that Nix has become predictable in his plays. With opponents reading him like a book, it’s not tough to tackle the Broncos’ offense. Dover claimed that if a play doesn’t have a 100% success rate, Nix will simply “throw it out of bounds,” and Denver would try again on the next play.

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Schlereth further noted that the Broncos are struggling at the defensive front as well.

“There is not one thing that Broncos do well right now,” the Broncos legend said. “They don’t block anybody in the running game; they bust protections on a consistent basis; they bust the run keys on a consistent basis, who they’re supposed to block. And Bo Nix is lost in space. Lost in the pocket.”

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Payton has also opined that the Broncos are “good enough to win.” However, there are still quite a few things that they can “get better in.” But when it came to Bo Nix, Payton seemed confident.

Payton believed that the quarterback is finally settling down. That’s a major step towards a comeback after missing out on a major playoff game of the 2025 season due to a fractured ankle.

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Nix previously suggested that he was ready to risk it all in his comeback. But if he can’t fix his regression in the pocket, Denver’s 3-2 start might collapse in the near future.