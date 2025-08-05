Bo Nix Ignites Major Concerns as Sean Payton Heaps Praise on Emergency QB at Broncos camp

Bo Nix entered training camp with the weight of high expectations on his shoulders, fueled by a full offseason of preparation and a week spent with Drew Brees to refine his craft. Yet, as camp progresses, a troubling pattern is emerging—despite his tireless work ethic, Nix finds himself constantly under siege. The Broncos‘ defense, led by the likes of Pat Surtain II and Zach Allen, continues to dominate, leaving Nix and the offense struggling to find their rhythm.

The addition of linebacker Dre Greenlaw only solidifies their defensive strength, putting even more pressure on Nix. While the defense earns rave reviews for its discipline and athleticism, particularly with Surtain’s unmatched prowess at cornerback, the offense, and Nix’s performance, remain a glaring concern. Despite his mental toughness and competitive spirit, Nix’s challenges seem to be mounting in the face of one of the league’s fiercest defenses.

The Broncos’ sophomore QB has thrown four interceptions over three practices, one each on Friday and Saturday, and then two on Monday. Head coach Sean Payton tried to downplay the growing chatter, brushing it off with some humor. “Look, we’re charting picks here like hurricanes, he’s doing fine,” Payton said after Monday’s session. But while the comment aimed to diffuse tension, it also quietly acknowledged the issues.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Jan 5, 2025 Denver, Colorado, USA CBS Sports reporter Tracy Wolfson interviews Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 following the win against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver Empower Field at Mile High Colorado USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRonxChenoyx 20250105_pjc_ac4_284

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

The defense is dominating practice, and the offense? Still trying to find its footing. The head coach had even publicly asked the offense to level up. After another sloppy session filled with pre-snap penalties, even with NFL officials on hand, Payton didn’t mince words. “I told the players, I said, ‘I don’t want to turn and argue with the official. I’ve yet to see one of those win. I just want to make sure we understand what they saw and why they called it, period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the defense is cooking. Talanoa Hufanga stole the show again with a ridiculous interception that left Payton almost speechless. In 2024, Denver’s defense ranked third in the league in points allowed, giving up just 18.3 per game. They also held opponents to only 317.1 yards on average each outing. However, Bo Nix isn’t backing off. He has been facing the defense with more power every time he gears up for some action. And perhaps his lessons with Brees will help him in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bo Nix reveals truth of meeting with Drew Brees

In his second year, Nix has set himself up with something to prove. And in Denver, that’s exactly the mindset the Broncos need from the man tasked with reviving a franchise stuck in neutral for nearly a decade. He finally ended their nine-year playoff drought. Can he go further this time? He might be able to if he uses what he learnt from his time with the NFL legend Brees.

In the offseason, he flew to Southern California and soaked up knowledge from the NFL legend. He is the Hall of Famer who turned Payton’s offense into a well-oiled machine in New Orleans for over a decade. These sessions were about the coach’s offense and how to tune in to it. For several days in the spring, Nix and Brees broke down the sport and drilled the mental reps needed to truly own Payton’s complex scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Nix spoke candidly about the experience during a post-practice media session at camp. The young QB explained how impactful that time with Brees was. “Yeah, it was fun. Anytime you can spend some time with a guy like that with that experience, um, just that mind and the knowledge of the game, and just his routine, what he was able to do. More than anything is just sitting down talking to him,” he said in a video shared by Zac Stevens of DNVR Sports.

If Nix continues on this path, and if Payton can bring back some of his magic, the Broncos might finally find success.