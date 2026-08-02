Bo Nix Ready to Risk Surgically Repaired Ankle Just Weeks After Return

Earlier this year, during the AFC Divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills, Bo Nix suffered a season-ending fracture in his right ankle, an injury made unusually severe by a pre-existing structural joint condition. Yet, heading into the 2026 season, the Denver Broncos QB appears interested in putting his recently repaired ankle on the line.

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“Broncos quarterback Bo Nix said he will not hesitate to scramble on his surgically repaired right ankle this season, and that when he’s on the move is ‘when I feel at my best,'” Adam Schefter wrote on X.

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The Denver Broncos training camp is underway, which started on Friday, July 31. On Saturday, Bo Nix addressed the media at Englewood, Colorado, about his mindset for the upcoming season, and whether the fresh recovery from the ankle injury would limit his wish to scramble.

“Absolutely not,” Nix said. “I’m going to roll [out]. I’m going to be as athletic as I can be… For me, that’s when I feel at my best. That’s when I feel free. When I’m playing like that, when I’m moving around, it’s a good thing. It’s always the situation. If it’s a first down, I’ll go down, not take unnecessary hits. At the same time, a key third, fourth down, you have to go get the first down, and that’s why you train hard in the offseason to withstand those hits.

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“It’s all about being smart. I’m not going to be dumb. I know I’m not going to run over everybody on the field. I just got to be smart, put us, put me, in a good situation and move on to the next play.”

Bo Nix had an impressive 2025 season, where he threw for 3,931 yards while posting 25 touchdowns in 17 regular season games. Up until his injury, the Broncos QB also led his team in the playoffs, recording 279 yards and three touchdowns.

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However, the injury took Nix out for five months after a major surgery right after the Bills game in January earlier this year, and then a second, minor arthroscopic surgery to remove nagging bone spurs in April. But since June, the 26-year-old signal caller has been attending the mandatory minicamps.

“I feel great, feel normal, nothing’s holding me back out there,” Nix said about joining the team post-recovery. “Playing like I normally do, and I feel really good and continue to push and progress and also continue to get ready for this long season.”

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The Denver Broncos and Bo Nix will head into the 2026 regular season on Friday, August 14, against the Atlanta Falcons. It will be interesting to see Nix’s strategy on the field and how he plays with his ankle just repaired.