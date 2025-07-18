Bo Nix Receives Blunt Reality Check After Sean Payton Finally Confirms $18M Decision

The hype around Bo Nix is reaching a fever pitch as the 2025 season is around the corner. The Broncos’ QB turned heads with a blistering rookie finish in the second half of the 2024 season, dragging Denver to the playoffs and flashing franchise-QB potential. The future-telling analysts have taken Nix under their spotlight with cautionary predictions. Kay Adams has already thrown her vote in: “Take his final ten games—that’s a 4,300-yard, 41-TD pace over a full season.” But the real test starts now. The AFC West is a gauntlet of MVP-caliber arms—Mahomes, Herbert, and the ghosts of Elway’s legacy whispering from the Rockies. The question is, are these big names going to end up torching him?

This offseason, ESPN released its elite quarterback list. No surprise, it features Mahomes, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Lamar Jackson. But noticeably missing is 2024 first-rounder Bo Nix. And yet, Nix will go head-to-head with these MVP-caliber passers in 2025. On the July 17 episode of Denver Sports 104.3, hosts Josh Dover and Danny Williams broke down how Denver’s defense fared last season against these elite arms. The matchup numbers were revealing, especially when it came to the Broncos’ defensive efficiency against top-tier quarterbacks or, as they like to put it, “Broncos D versus elite quarterbacks.”

Denver quarterback Bo Nix at the NFL Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN.

Dover kicked off with the data: “The numbers are great.” But on closer look, the picture is less flattering. Against Mahomes, Burrow, Jackson, and Justin Herbert (twice), Denver allowed 28.8 points per game and gave up 295.8 passing yards per game. While they did notch 3.4 sacks per game and one interception per contest, the defense still allowed two touchdown passes on average. Dover admitted, “They’re getting after them, but not enough to slow them down.” Most telling, he added, was the 0-5 record in those matchups. “They were swept by the Chargers last year,” he pointed out.

Danny Williams dug deeper into the meaning of those numbers. He emphasized that the Broncos weren’t just losing—they were getting outgunned. “There was no shootout victory where the Broncos got to 31 and beat Lamar or Burrow 31-28,” he said. The team gave up nearly 300 yards in the air each time and never came close to flipping the narrative. “They got torched through the air,” Williams said. Or as he put it bluntly, “they got cut up.”

This year, Sean Payton will be counting on his new signal-caller to rewrite the script. With training camp underway, Denver hopes the incoming talent can finally flip the scoreboard in their favor.

How will Jahdae Barron help the Broncos from getting “cut up”?

Rookie cornerback Jahdae Barron officially joined the Denver Broncos’ training camp on Wednesday. He reported alongside the rest of the rookie class after finalizing his rookie deal. The first-round pick, selected 20th overall, agreed to a four-year contract worth just over $18 million. It includes a $9.8 million signing bonus. Sources confirmed the only delay in the process was a back-and-forth over the payout schedule. With Barron signed, Shemar Stewart remains the only first-rounder from April’s draft still unsigned.

Danny Williams addressed the rookie’s arrival during his segment on Denver Sports 104.3. He said, “So what I’m taking from this is, hey, anyone who’s surprised that they drafted Barron, well maybe you shouldn’t be so surprised because they got killed through the air by the most elite of passers.” His comment ties back to Denver’s secondary struggles against high-powered QBs last season. Adding Barron gives the defense a much-needed answer in coverage.

Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron during rookie minicamp at Broncos Park.

Barron played several roles at Texas, including cornerback, nickel, safety, and even linebacker in specialty sets. But during the Broncos’ offseason workouts, he stuck to playing corner. Coach Sean Payton explained the move was to help him settle into the system. Payton said, “I would say that he is exactly what we saw on tape: smart and savvy. If you’re watching closely, some people transition and then they stop very quickly. He has a really quick twitch. I’d say that he’s sticky in coverage.” His teammates have also taken notice.

Broncos safety Brandon Jones praised the rookie’s mentality. “[He’s] super smart, I would say that is the first thing,” said Jones. “Especially from a rookie. You always ask a lot of questions as a rookie, but he asks the right questions — very eager to learn, super athletic obviously.” Barron made 37 starts in 55 games at Texas. Last season, he won the Jim Thorpe Award with 67 tackles, 5 interceptions, and 11 pass breakups.

Now adjusting to the NFL game speed, Barron knows what’s ahead. “I’m just adjusting. I’m trying to learn the play schemes, the concepts that the offense is running right now at this level,” he said Saturday. “It’s a lot of different motions and a lot of different shifts, so I’m just adjusting it and putting it into my game.” The Broncos are banking on Barron’s stellar resume to move fast.