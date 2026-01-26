Bo Nix Sends Strong Message on Jarrett Stidham’s Future After Broncos QB’s Costly Mistakes Against Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Bo Nix broke the silence on Jarrett Stidham post-Patriots loss.

Stidham’s numbers and late-game moments shaped Denver’s collapse.

What happened inside the locker room carried weight beyond Sunday.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham got the chance of a lifetime after an ankle injury ruled out Bo Nix. However, it was all for nothing as the Broncos lost 10-7 to the Patriots. Although Stidham failed to make an impact, Bo Nix was there to support him.

“We talked in the locker room as soon as I came in,” said Bo Nix, via Zac Stevens on X. “Yes, had a good little conversation, I’ll keep that private. He was supportive all week. He’s an incredible human, incredible teammate, and very lucky to have him here.”

Despite the loss, Nix strongly believes in Stidham and his quality. Last week, when he injured his ankle in the closing moments of the Divisional Round game against the Bills, Stidham was one of the key figures who supported him. According to the photo shared by Nix’s wife, Izzy, Stidham and the backup quarterback, Sam Ehlinger, were there with him in the hallway.

The head coach, Sean Payton, Nix’s father, and David Webb were also present. There’s no doubt that QB1 feels extremely grateful to QB2 for his support. To return the favor, he is there to stand beside Stidham after the heartbreaking loss against the Patriots.

Stidham went 17-for-31 for 133 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance was pivotal in helping the Broncos establish an early lead. Unfortunately, the franchise failed to have the last laugh, as they could not defend the score.

Nix’s statement may smooth out Stidham’s future in the Broncos, but it is still just speculation. According to Spotrac, he still has one year left in his contract, with an $8 million cap hit in 2023. However, things may take an ugly turn after, especially since he made two crucial mistakes that could have taken the Broncos over the finishing line.

Jarrett Stidham’s mistakes made things easier for the Patriots

Jarrett Stidham had his first start since the last two games of the 2023 season. Compared to the last, the stage and stakes were different. One win and things could have been very different for Stidham. Unfortunately, that did not happen, and the quarterback could be held responsible. Besides his 58% pass completion rate, two plays can sum up the game for the quarterback.

Stidham failed to convert a fourth-and-1 from the Patriots’ 14-yard line. It was their first possession of the Broncos in the second quarter. With the Patriots’ defense putting pressure on the quarterback, Stidham threw an incomplete pass hastily.

When possession returned to the Broncos again, the 29-year-old made another mistake. With 2:59 minutes left in the first half, the Broncos were third-and-4 from their own 33-yard line. Stidham carried the ball for a few yards but, in the hopes of avoiding a sack, threw the ball away. On top of declaring it an incomplete pass, a flag for intentional grounding was also thrown. However, after a brief discussion, official Alex Kemp ruled it to be a backward pass, which the Patriots had recovered.

“I initially ruled it as a forward pass, which was incorrect,” Kemp said via a pool report after the game. “I proceeded to go through the administration of an intentional grounding foul. The down judge and the umpire came and talked to me and provided more information. The down judge explained that he extended his right arm to signal that he had a backward pass, and at that point, we determined that New England had picked up the then backward pass. We awarded possession to New England with no advance.”

The Patriots tied the game in their next possession and went on to win the game. Following the game, even Stidham took responsibility for the mistake.

“I can’t put our team in a bad position like that,” Stidham said. “I was trying to throw it away. … He just got up on me, like I said; I just can’t put the ball in a position like that. That was completely on me.”

The mistakes not only took them out in their home turf but also gave the Patriots the taste of a sweet revenge. A decade ago, Peyton Manning‘s Broncos defeated Tom Brady‘s Patriots in the same stage and went on to win the Super Bowl. Now, it remains to be seen how the Broncos will tackle the situation.