Bo Nix Speaks Out on Relationship With Sean Payton After Broncos Clinch Playoff Berth

ByAryan Mamtani

Dec 14, 2025 | 9:23 PM EST

The Denver Broncos extend their winning streak to 11 games thanks to quarterback Bo Nix’s four-TD performance against the Packers. This victory against a strong Green Bay also secured Denver’s playoff berth. Nix is already looking like a veteran quarterback as the weeks pass, and hearing him talk about his relationship with head coach Sean Payton would make you understand why.

“Together we got something going right now,” Nix said after a huge 34-26 win in Mile High. “I appreciate Coach for letting me be my authentic self. And I appreciate him for letting me be competitive. And he hasn’t taken that fire away from me, and I think together we’re working really well off each other.”

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

