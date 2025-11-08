Bo Nix Takes Away Broncos’ Playoffs Chances as Sean Payton Urged to Cut Ties, Claims NFL Veteran

Can you believe it? A team topping its division, with a quarterback who has the second most touchdowns in the season (18), leaving behind legends like Patrick Mahomes (17) in the race, and yet somehow, the team still feels held back. Well, that’s Denver‘s QB Bo Nix for you…that’s what the experts think.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“This is a team being held back by their quarterback,” former NFL linebacker Bart Scott said on Get Up. “He is not making plays down the field. He is being held up by his defense. But what happens if the defence has a bad day? Can he overcome it?” Well, Bart isn’t absolutely to blame. Bart’s remarks for the defense, taking up the charge, have been advocated by one of Nix’s receivers.

“The defense is winning us the games, and we’re not helping them. We’re not doing them any justice. We’re not,” RB J.K. Dobbins said after the game. “I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense because they’re doing so great and then we’re doing so bad.” This has definitely put Nix on the hot seat, considering he hasn’t been able to run the offense properly apart from his unimpressive performances.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Get Up! (@getupespn) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Nix completed 16 of 28 for just 150 yards in a hard-fought 10-7 victory against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday. This was the 4th time his completion rate went below 60%. This was also the fifth time that he recorded less than 200 yards; twice, he’s been restricted to around 150. Some commentators, like Ryan Fitzpatrick, have even called his play “wild and erratic,” highlighting struggles with accuracy and consistency.

All these experts and the locker room are calling out the offense, and its leaders have sparked a discussion that Denver might waive Nix.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL veteran signals the departure of Bo Nix by Sean Payton

Despite being at the top of the AFC West with a 10-2 record, the Broncos’ head coach might call it quits with the 25-year-old quarterback. Nix and Payton took the gridiron against Las Vegas in the hope of regaining the QB’s lost rhythm; instead, he ended up delivering an underwhelming performance after being intercepted twice. This has taken his number to 8 picks, the third most in the league. After an ugly Thursday night football win for Denver, Colin Cowherd didn’t hold back and signalled Nix’s job is under scrutiny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix 10 looks for a receiver during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_753 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

“Sean Payton is a very impatient guy,” Cowherd said on his Friday show. “He also understands the urgency at quarterback, unlike a lot of coaches in this league. I wonder, because the roster, the O-line is set, the D-line is set, the pass rush, the receivers, would Sean Payton draft another quarterback? I’m dead serious. Bo Nix has regressed badly. His completion percentage is now toeing that back-up quarterback line…his passer rating has plummeted…he is a significantly worse quarterback this year than last.”

Denver has the 2019 fourth-round pick Jarrett Stidham to go with, but according to recent 2026 mock drafts, it raises eyebrows over Nix’s future with Denver. As per USA Today’s Aryton Ostly, the Broncos have been eyeing Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer with a first-round pick. This has left fans buzzing about whether this is the start of a new era under centre in Denver.