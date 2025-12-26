brand-logo
Bo Nix's 4-Word Message Puts Chargers on Notice as Sean Payton Hopes for Texans' Win

By Shreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 26, 2025

Link Copied!
As the Denver Broncos took on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 17, quarterback Bo Nix once again rose to the moment and proved he’s ready for bigger challenges. Facing the Chiefs’ third-string quarterback, Nix led Denver to a 20–13 win to secure the team’s 13th victory of the season. Then, after the game, as the conversation turned to the Week 18 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, Nix did not shy away from the upcoming challenge.

“At the end of the day, it’s going to come down to us vs them,” Nix said in the presser after the Week 17 game. “We’re excited to have them at home. I haven’t beaten them. Going to be a good nine days of preparation.

“We’re excited about it,” Nix added.

With that four-word message, Nix sent a clear signal to the Chargers. His quiet confidence comes as Broncos’ head coach Sean Payton hopes that the Houston Texans secure a win against the Chargers next.

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates.

