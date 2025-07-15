Bo Nix’s Offense in Flux as Quinshon Judkins Fallout Complicates Sean Payton’s RB Depths

The NFL’s contract negotiation table isn’t just about numbers—it’s a high-wire act where one misstep can unravel seasons. Remember when Emmitt Smith’s 1993 holdout reshaped the Cowboys’ destiny? Fast forward to today, and a seismic tremor from the Cleveland Browns is rattling the Denver Broncos, threatening Bo Nix’s sophomore surge.

Round One: “This situation is like an onion. It has layers. And yes, that is a line from Shrek,” mused Trace Moustakas, perfectly capturing the unfolding complexity. The peel? Chargers rookie wide receiver Tre Harris, the 55th overall pick, is officially holding out. “Sudden[ly] the deadline for Chargers rookies to report is upon us. And second round wide receiver Tre Harris… is holding out.”

Harris isn’t just another unsigned rookie; he’s the first second-round domino to fall officially this year, a direct challenge to the old financial order. Why? Because picks #33 (Carson Schwesinger, Browns) and #34 (Jayden Higgins, Texans) shattered precedent by landing fully guaranteed rookie deals. Suddenly, the entire second round—30 of 32 picks still unsigned as of this week—smells blood in the water. They want those guarantees too, turning the standard rookie wage scale into a bargaining battlefield.

via Imago

This Chargers standoff isn’t playing out in a vacuum. It’s casting a long, immediate shadow over Broncos Country. “Harris was picked number 55. RJ Harvey a little bit after him,” Moustakas noted, connecting the dots with the urgency of a two-minute drill. “So now the trickle down effect is happening… You don’t think for a second that R.J. Harvey has seen what Trey Harris has done, got on the phone with his agent, and they’re discussing their next moves? You’re kidding yourself.”

RJ Harvey, Denver’s explosive 60th overall RB pick projected for a key role in Payton’s backfield committee with J.K. Dobbins, remains unsigned. The numbers tell the story: Harvey’s slotted deal is roughly $7.35 M over four years. Under the old structure, maybe $4 M was guaranteed. Now? Harris and co. are demanding guarantees mirroring those top-of-the-second picks, fundamentally changing the negotiation landscape. It’s a financial ’Red Wedding’ for teams used to controlling rookie costs.

The worry meter spikes as deadline looms for Payton

The clock is Denver’s enemy now. “There’s 48 hours until the Broncos rookies have to report for training camp. R.J. Harvey still unsigned,” Moustakas emphasized. “So, this is not the end of the world, but I will say this, it is at least somewhat of a deal.” This palpable tension has shifted the mood drastically. “Are you concerned about R.J. Harvey signing his rookie deal? … If you would have asked me this last week, I would have told you it would have been like a two or a three on the worry scale out of 10. And right now, I would say it’s more about a six or a seven.”

That jump from minor blip to major concern reflects the high stakes. Payton’s entire offensive vision leans on competition and depth. His declaration that this was “a good draft for the [running back] position” and his intent to leverage it centered on Harvey’s dynamic potential complementing Dobbins. Missing crucial rookie installation days is like showing up to the Super Bowl without practicing the two-minute offense—possible, but far from ideal.

The Broncos front office is caught between Payton’s immediate on-field needs and a shifting financial landscape fraught with risk. “When R.J. Harvey signs his deal, … we already know what he’s going to make. It’s a little over $7 million. It’s just going to be a matter of how much he gets in fully guaranteed,” Moustakas pinpointed.

Teams league-wide are hesitant, and for good reason. Just ask the Browns, whose second-round RB Quinshon Judkins was arrested mid-July—a stark reminder of the injury, performance, and off-field risks that make fully guaranteeing millions a nerve-wracking proposition. The Browns’ second-round pick (No. 36 overall) was arrested July 12 in Fort Lauderdale on misdemeanor domestic battery charges after allegedly striking a woman multiple times during a car ride.

via Imago

With bruising documented in a police affidavit and a no-contact order imposed, Judkins’ $2,500 bond release did little to calm the storm. His unsigned contract now hangs in “limbo,” risking critical training-camp reps and casting a shadow over his NFL future before it begins.

Fun Fact: Judkins averaged a staggering 5.5 yards per carry at Ohio State in 2024—a talent now eclipsed by his $2,500 bond receipt. In the NFL, off-field turbulence grounds even the most electric careers before takeoff.

So, the million-dollar (or $7.35 M) question hangs heavy over Dove Valley as Wednesday’s rookie report time ticks closer: “Will R.J. Harvey report with the rookies on Wednesday? Yes or no.” Moustakas, trying to channel Payton’s trademark optimism amidst the uncertainty, ventured, “I still think yes. I’m still optimistic that it will be yes, but … I would not be surprised if he holds up.” Payton’s plan to unleash a dynamic, multi-faceted rushing attack hinges on having all his chess pieces on the board.

The Chargers’ Tre Harris standoff, a dispute happening hundreds of miles away, has suddenly become the biggest obstacle to the Broncos’ offensive reload. The first preseason snap hasn’t happened, but the first crucial battle of Denver’s 2025 campaign is already being waged across a negotiating table. The whistle blows Wednesday. Will Harvey answer the call?