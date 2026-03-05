Bo Nix’s Wife Announces Details About New Family Member as Congratulations Pour In for Broncos QB

Bo Nix celebrated his 26th birthday in a way few could top. The Denver Broncos quarterback and his wife, Izzy Nix, welcomed their first child, daughter Riley Belle Nix, on the same day. Izzy shared the update on Instagram on Wednesday, and almost instantly, Broncos Country filled the comments with warm wishes for their signal caller.

Soon after, Izzy described the emotional moment in her post.

“The best birthday party I’ve ever been to,” Izzy Nix wrote on Instagram Wednesday.

She also shared 1 Samuel 1:27, which reads, “For this child, I have prayed.” Then she added, “We are overwhelmed by the goodness of God and immeasurable joy that we have experienced this week!” Izzy wrote. “Thank you, Jesus, for choosing us to shepherd over her life. 🤍”

Notably, Izzy first revealed the pregnancy back in October with the caption “Nix party of 3!!!” Fittingly, Riley arrived on Feb. 25, making this birthday one Bo Nix will never forget.

This is a developing story….