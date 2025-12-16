brand-logo
Bo Nix’s Wife Reacts to Pregnancy News in Sean Payton’s Family

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 15, 2025 | 8:22 PM EST

The family of the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, is on cloud nine due to big pregnancy news. The news has already drawn reactions from Payton’s loved ones and the Broncos circle. Even quarterback Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, joined in the celebration.

On Monday, Sean Payton’s daughter, Meghan Payton, announced that she is expecting her first child. She revealed the news on Instagram with a heartwarming video featuring her and husband, Andrew Anderson. Among the happy moments, the couple was also seen holding a baby sonogram.

“When two becomes three 🤍,” the post’s caption reads.

The announcement quickly caught attention, with quarterback Izzy Nix reacting by liking the post.

Meghan and Andrew tied the knot on November 1, 2025, in an outdoor waterfront ceremony in Mexico.

This is a developing story…Stay tuned.

