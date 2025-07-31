Bo Nix’s Wife Sends Strong Message on QB’s Future With Broncos After $92M News

“Proud to be a Bronco!” Bo Nix’s wife, Izzy Nix, exclaimed when the Broncos‘ rookie QB led them to their first playoff appearance since 2015. Since their Auburn days to date, Izzy has been cheering the QB on from the sidelines. Izzy’s active presence at the ex-Oregon Ducks players’ NFL games and her frequent social media posts about Nix’s performances and the team’s successes often garner attention. And now, as her husband gears up for his second NFL season with high expectations, Izzy is also taking it up a notch.

Soon after the Broncos made the major decision on their starting wideout, she could not hold back her emotions. She expressed her excitement for the QB-WR duo by resharing the Broncos’ post from day 4 of the training camp. Initially, the Broncos dropped the vibrant picture of Bo with Courtland Sutton. “First day of pads in the books😤 Day 4️⃣ of #BroncosCamp on deck!” they noted in the caption.

The former Tigers cheerleader was just over the moon about the team’s rising duo. Taking to her official IG handle, she showcased her belief in Bo’s offensive foundation for the upcoming season. “This here is here to stay,” she wrote in a brief 6-word message in her IG story post caption. It also included teary-eyed and blessing hands emojis. Her candid reaction made a splash on the internet.

The post itself is an impressive moment that speaks volumes about Denver’s direction. Well, just like Sean Payton, Nix’s wife believes that the veteran WR who recently signed a 4-year, $92M extension will help the Broncos build on their momentum. Meanwhile, her excitement for the 2025 season is certainly building up.

Recently, on Thursday, she swooned over her man on the field during the camp with her sensational post. Izzy, who has 49.7K followers on Instagram, shared the glimpses of her visit to Englewood, Colorado. After witnessing her NFL hubby in action, she could not resist expressing her excitement for his performance. “Oh, hi,” she wrote, adding a teary-eyed emoji. Her post also included a picture, featuring the couple together. “Year 2 🤍 @bonix10,” she added in her caption. But what was the highlight of the day?

It was her summer shorts look that won Broncos fans’ hearts. She looked adorable in a sleeveless white top, paired with a high-waisted grey skirt. On the other hand, Bo also managed to steal the limelight with his casual summer look, donning a sports sweatshirt with the navy blue Broncos shorts. With these instances, her support for him is clearly visible. However, her latest remark just came after Bo’s team offered a hefty contract extension deal to WR Courtland Sutton.

The Broncos secure the Nix-Sutton partnership

Sutton, who has spent all of his seven NFL seasons in Denver since being picked in the second round of the 2018 Draft, is now under contract until 2028. Under this deal, he will make $23 million annually, with $41 million in guaranteed money. It also makes him the 16th-highest-paid WR in the league. His standout performance last season ensured he earned such a hefty contract deal. He made 81 receptions for 1,081 receiving yards and 8 TDs. It was his first season crossing the 1,000-yard milestone since his breakout 2019 season that ended with a Pro Bowl trip.

Prior to the deal, Sutton hadn’t participated much in training camp. But Sean Payton isn’t sweating it. “He’s real smart,” Payton said. “He’s gotten 1-on-1, 7-on-7, team reps. He’s just being smart.” No red flags here. “I know that player well enough to feel real good about where he’s at—mentally and physically.” A vet’s workload that is wisely managed indeed.

Well, Sutton’s extension gives Bo Nix a reliable WR1 as he needs to build on his promising rookie season and continue his development as a franchise quarterback. Clearly, teaming with Sutton helps Nix in developing a rhythm, assurance, and camaraderie in Sean Payton’s offense.