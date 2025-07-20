Broncos Bet Big On Risky Prospect as Sean Payton Justifies Premium on UDFA Investment

Remember that undrafted kid nobody wanted? The one whose name echoed through war rooms only as a cautionary footnote? Every NFL season whispers tales like that. And the Denver Broncos just turned them into a roar. While other teams chased shiny draft picks, Sean Payton’s crew placed a calculated, eyebrow-raising bet on Clay Webb, a talent whose path to the pros detoured through a legal nightmare that scared off 32 teams. This ain’t just signing a camp body; it’s doubling down on redemption with cold, hard cash and the full weight of Payton’s reputation.

“Little bit of a situation that led to him going undrafted,” Cody Roark, the Mile High Sports reporter, noted on his podcast Locked on Broncos, referencing the grotesque high-school bullying allegation – a lawsuit claiming Webb contaminated a drink years ago. The shadow lingered, heavy and toxic, obscuring the fact that the NFL.com pegged him as a solid fifth- or sixth-round talent. The projection met reality on draft weekend: silence. Then came Denver’s call.

Why? Because Judge Timothy C. Burgess had already slammed the gavel down hard on April 2, dismissing all claims. The ruling was unequivocal: no intent to harm, no physical injury, no negligence on Webb’s part – a third party was blamed. Legally, the kid was spotless. “Ultimately… he was cleared of anything with that incident,” sources confirmed, “and so he’s not facing any sort of league discipline.” Suddenly, the risk had a roadmap.

Jacksonville State offensive lineman Clay Webb answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center.

Payton didn’t just sign Webb; he embraced him. When the inevitable questions flew during rookie minicamp, the coach didn’t flinch. “He’s been cleared,” Payton stated, his voice cutting through the noise. “This kid’s a great kid. We spent a ton of time with him. He’s the best. Obviously, made a mistake, and he was fantastic just in discussing it with us and going through it with us. We feel really good about where he’s at.” That’s not just coach-speak; it’s a full-throated endorsement.

And Denver backed that belief with the kind of cash that screams priority, not maybe. A $15,000 signing bonus and a hefty $225,000 guaranteed, placing Webb firmly among one of the top three guys that the Broncos picked up after the draft.

This level of UDFA investment? That’s Payton seeing beyond the noise, spotting a potential steal where others saw only static. “They feel good about the person… they like him and they believe that he can be something,” insiders echoed, highlighting the premium paid.

Clay Webb’s versatility has Sean Payton’s Denver dreaming big

So, what are the Broncos getting beyond the compelling backstory? A dude with serious chops. “And certainly, as a former big-time recruit who played a little bit at Georgia before transferring to Jacksonville State, the guy’s got some chops, right?” Webb wasn’t just good at JSU; he was dominant. An All-American guard who anchored the nation’s #2 rushing attack, allowing just one sack over 915 snaps last season.

He moves with the surprising agility of a former elite wrestler (45-1 record, 38 pins – talk about leverage!). The real intrigue? Versatility. He mauled defenders strictly at left guard for the Gamecocks, but Denver’s brain trust is already scheming. “You wonder, are we going to see him cross-training a little bit at the center position?” That flexibility is pure Payton catnip. It indeed allows him to deploy Webb wherever the O-line needs shoring up. It is much like the savvy veteran move to bring back Matt Paradis earlier.

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton speaks at the UCHealth Training Center.

“But certainly you believe if the Broncos made a concerted effort to bring back Matt Paradis that they want him in that capacity… maybe he’s that swing guy, maybe he is the jumbo guy.” Webb represents the potential future in that versatile interior role.

Denver’s post-draft strategy screamed intentionality. “They also made another priority addition after the draft by bringing in Clay Webb.” It wasn’t an afterthought. Indeed, it was a targeted strike. Payton, the architect of offenses that made stars of overlooked talent in New Orleans, sees Webb not as a reclamation project, but as a potential cornerstone hiding in plain sight. The guaranteed money isn’t just a number; it’s a beacon signaling belief in the player and the person.

It’s a bet on talent triumphing over turbulence, on a powerful run-blocker silencing doubters one down at a time. The risk is real, but in the high-stakes poker of NFL roster building, Payton just went all-in on Clay Webb. The potential payoff? A gritty, versatile lineman proving that sometimes, the best picks aren’t called on draft day at all. The Mile High air just got thicker with anticipation.