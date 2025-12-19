Broncos Coach Compares Trevor Lawrence to Jordan Love & Warns Locker Room of Jaguars Threat

Marching towards playoffs with a 12-2 record, the Denver Broncos have emerged as one of the best defenses in the league. Currently on an 11-game winning streak, they have allowed the fewest touchdowns (24) in the league. Still, Denver is not relaxing this week. Ahead of Sunday, the defensive coordinator, Vance Joseph, made it clear. This next test brings real danger. He even lined it up with a recent memory that still stings opponents.

Vance Joseph just watched his unit rough up Jordan Love at Lambeau Field. However, he sees familiar stress points ahead. Speaking Thursday, the Broncos coach connected the dots quickly.

“They’re both super talented. They’re both really well-coached. That’s what I instantly see with both offenses,” he said, setting the tone for what comes next after Jordan Love’s challenge.

“He’s playing well. I mean, he’s so talented as far as he can make every single throw. He has speed to outrun free runners. He can avoid free runners with, giving ground to gain ground.”

After that, the timing makes the comparison pop. Just days ago, Denver piled up 15 quarterback hits and three sacks on Love. Now, Joseph sees the same family of coaches. He sees similar concepts. Yet, this version in Duval comes with a quarterback peaking at the right time.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence is fresh off a statement game in River City. The Jags smashed the Jets 48-20 at EverBank Stadium. Lawrence accounted for six total touchdowns in total. He threw for 330 yards and five scores on 20 of 32 passes. On top of that, he added 51 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Also, Joseph did not sugarcoat it inside the locker room. He made the threat clear and welcomed it.

“The last four weeks, he’s been really hot, so it’s going to be a challenge for us again. We like it. We love the challenges, and we’re ready for it.”

However, this comparison also serves as a warning shot. If Lawrence mirrors Love in style, Denver wants the same ending. The Broncos allow just 18.6 points per game and are on an 11-game winning streak. For Duval to survive the Mile High pass rush, that hot streak must stay blazing.

Broncos have to hold Trevor Lawrence and co

The Broncos enter the toughest stretch riding a 12-2 record and an 11-game heater. Meanwhile, the Jaguars are hot too, sitting at 10-4 with five straight wins. Still, this Week 16 clash at Empower Field at Mile High feels different. Two red-hot teams collide.

Yet, Denver at home in the Mile High City usually writes its own ending. They are also unbeaten at home. Jacksonville has scored points lately, sure. However, doing it on the road against this defense is another test entirely, especially after wins over Houston and Indianapolis that did not offer this level of resistance.

According to ClutchPoints, the Broncos are expected to squeeze Trevor Lawrence and company hard. Under 250 passing yards, with multiple turnovers. That is the vision. Denver has smothered teams throughout this streak. Yes, the Jags have crossed 25 points in seven straight games. Still, this defense plays in a different weight class.

After that, the matchup tilts further Denver’s way. Lawrence is talented, no doubt, but he has not faced a unit this aggressive at home. Pat Surtain III headlines a secondary that closes windows fast. On top of that, Nik Bonitto and Jonathan Cooper bring heat off the edge. That pressure forces quicker reads and tougher throws.

Finally, recent history matters. Jacksonville’s surge came against softer defenses. When they met Houston, one of the better units, things got messy. At Mile High, the pass rush arrives early. Expect tight throws, heavy contact, and at least one interception as Lawrence tests elite coverage.

So let’s see how both teams approach the game, with a lot of matchups.