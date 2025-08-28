Broncos GM Reveals Firm Stance As John Franklin-Myers Sends Subtle Message About Future

Something about the energy in the Denver Broncos feels off; it’s not loud, it’s just quiet enough to notice. John Franklin-Myers has been present, professional, and productive all camp. No holdouts. No drama. But with no extension on the horizon, the Broncos’ defensive anchor is playing out the final year of his deal. He’s clear-eyed about it: “We all just want to feel wanted… Obviously, we all want what we’re worth, but until then, shoot, I’m going to play football. It is what it is.”

On the flip side, Broncos GM George Paton was asked directly about JFM’s future. His response is careful, measured. “Yeah, John is a really good player,” he said. “Man, big bonus. We were able to get John last year…” Then came the pivot: “Like a number of other of our players in the final years of their deals, we’d like to have ’em all back. And John’s no different.” Nothing firm. Just soft assurances and a reminder: roster-building is a puzzle.

That juggling act is also math. Franklin-Myers is set to earn $7.5 million this season with a $10 million cap hit. The Broncos could cut bait in 2025 for just $3.1 million in dead money—“flexibility,” in GM-speak. “We’re working through a lot of that now,” Paton added. “But we’re excited to have John F. We’re excited to have Luke Wattenberg and a lot of these guys in the last years of their deals.”

So, what’s the message? JFM hasn’t said much publicly, but sometimes silence is a strategy. The GM spoke, but the numbers speak louder. Now it’s Franklin-Myers’ move. And whatever comes next, one thing’s clear: he’s listening.

John Franklin-Myers knows how this league works. He’s been cut, traded, overlooked, and still managed to play some of the best ball of his career. His 2024 campaign in Denver was arguably his best yet — 7.0 sacks (career-high), with 40 tackles (18 solo), and 18 games (17 starts), including the playoffs. At 28, he’s not fading. He’s peaking. And that’s exactly why things feel… tense.

Denver gave up the 2026 sixth-round pick to get him from the Jets during the 2024 NFL Draft. He followed it up by becoming a rock on the defensive line — while the front office stayed quiet. Now, entering the final year of a two-year, $15 million deal, JFM’s future remains completely open-ended. The Broncos have the flexibility. But JFM? He’ll soon have the leverage.,

Here’s the thing: extensions can still happen mid-season. If JFM starts hot and stays healthy. This way, the Broncos might circle back. But by then, the math changes. The price tag climbs. Especially if pass-rushers around the league start going down, and phones start ringing. If they wait too long, Denver could end up in a bidding war. Or worse, watching him walk for nothing in March.

Right now, both sides are calm. But make no mistake, the window is closing. JFM is too smart, too experienced, and playing too well to get caught waiting. If the front office wants him back, the time to act is now. Because if he puts together another season like the last one? That next contract won’t come cheap, and it might not come in Denver.