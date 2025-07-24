Broncos Injury News: Sean Payton Confirms 28YO Safety Is Healthy After Surgery Chaos

Sean Payton is bringing new energy to Denver. The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs in eight years. But you wouldn’t know it from the confidence around camp this summer. Payton has that quiet, experienced demeanor of a coach who’s been here before. Some compare it to Mike Shanahan‘s old-school approach, but with a more relaxed modern touch. On practice camp day one, he made it clear: there’s no reason to shy away from big expectations. Talking about the Super Bowl? That’s allowed now. Thanks to a comeback!

After years of disappointment, the mood around this team feels different. Experts think Denver could win 10 games this season. And Payton’s steady leadership is a big reason why. But none of that matters if key players aren’t healthy, and that’s where some good news comes in. When asked about one important defender’s recovery, Payton gave an update that should make Broncos fans breathe a little easier. At training camp this week HC Sean Payton gave a positive update on safety PJ Locke‘s health.

Reporters asked Payton about Locke’s recovery after last season’s injury struggles, and the coach shared, “Yeah, I mean, he’s healthy. You’d have to ask him about the degree of pain. But, look—this was one of the cleaner report dates that I can recall, relative to just really one player that’s still, you know, got some work to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters May 23, 2024; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton addresses the media after organized team activities at Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

AD

The 28-year-old safety didn’t just play through pain last year; he started all 15 games while needing spinal fusion surgery, logging 982 snaps and setting career highs with 74 tackles. This performance came after the Broncos showed faith in Locke with a two-year, $7 million extension in March 2024. His ability to play through significant back pain, later revealed to stem from a disc issue first suffered during the 2023 OTAs, gave Denver crucial stability in their secondary.

But now fully recovered, the 28-year-old looks to build on his most productive NFL season.

PJ Locke’s NFL future after rare surgery

That $7 million extension in March 2024 now looks like one of Denver’s smartest bets. While Locke delivered career highs in tackles (74) and snaps (982) last season, nobody knew the real cost-until his surgeon pointed to those chilling X-rays in July. The video revealed what Locke never complained about. Vertebrae grinding bone-on-bone, a disc issue dating back to 2023 OTAs that finally required rare spinal fusion surgery.

“We’re about five months out, and it’s been nothing short of a blessing, like a miracle,” Locke confesses in the footage, rotating his torso freely. “I’ve got no pain levels… Even the little bit of pain I do have is nothing compared to what I was dealing with during the season.” Suddenly, every wince after a 2024 tackle makes sense. Teammates awarded him the Ed Block Courage Award for a toe injury last January. They had no idea he was playing with a spine held together by grit.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The procedure itself became a locker room legend. Team sources confirm only one other NFL player has undergone this specific surgery. Yet the same undrafted grinder who fought his way off practice squads now faces his greatest comeback – this time from an injury that would end most careers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swavy.keem (@swavykeem) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Sean Payton’s keeping him for a reason. New signing Talanoa Hufanga might grab headlines, but Locke’s 2023 tape shows why he’s invaluable: three straight sacks (a Broncos safety record), clutch picks, and the kind of hard-nosed play that defined Denver’s defensive identity. Last year’s version was essentially playing on borrowed vertebrae.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now? That simple “no pain levels” declaration changes everything. For a defense that ranked 22nd in red zone stops last year, Locke’s healthy return could be the quietest game-changer of 2025. Not bad for a guy whose NFL journey began with a waived Steelers tryout six years ago.